Accidents

Man drowns after treading water long enough to save 6-year-old in Tennessee lake

By Bailey Aldridge
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man died on a Tennessee lake over the weekend after helping save a 6-year-old girl, officials said. Jose Alatorre, 40, and the child, who officials said is “believed to be his daughter” were reportedly riding on a personal watercraft together on Saturday when they fell into the water near Jefferson Springs Boat Ramp in Smyrna, according to a news release from Rutherford County Fire & Rescue.

