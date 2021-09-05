Man drowns after treading water long enough to save 6-year-old in Tennessee lake

Sparta. An 80-year-old man drowned in Lake Mohawk on Sunday, over the Labor Day weekend. Lawrence Botts was having trouble getting off of his boat at his dock and attempted to use an inner tube to go around the side of the dock to get onto land, according to Sparta Township Police Lieutenant John Lamon. The inner tube started to drift away from the boat into the lake, and Botts lost his grip and slipped underwater, he said.