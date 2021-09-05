Spain back on form, routs Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifier
BADAJOZ, Spain — Luis Enrique shook up his team and got the result he wanted as Spain beat Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. The game against the modest rival had become an almost must-win affair for Spain after its disappointing loss at Sweden on Thursday that cost it first place in Europe’s Group B. Only the top team automatically qualifies for the tournament in Qatar in November 2022 with the group runners-up having to go through playoffs.www.dailyjournal.net
Comments / 0