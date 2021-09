Memory loss is a terrible condition that affects the young and old alike. No one is ready to accept the reality of forgetting important things like their children’s name, house address, and spouse’s name. The family members of the person with memory loss feel helpless and shattered because of their inability to help. In fact, somebody has always to be with the person suffering from memory loss. This is when there is a need for a product like Memo Surge, which can prove to be a boon.