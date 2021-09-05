CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Days of Our Lives Vet Deidre Hall Previews Peacock's Avengers-Style Standalone Caper Beyond Salem

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZXCP_0bnUhh2v00

On Peacock’s Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem , a five-episode limited series which premieres Monday on NBC’s sibling streamer, Deidre Hall’s Marlena and Drake Hogestyn’s John Black are on a mission .

The beloved pair is one of seven couples searching the globe for the fictional and priceless Alamainian gemstones that used to adorn a gold peacock (get it?) until Hope/Princess Gina Von Amberg cat burgled the bejeweled figurine 30 years ago. The Kingdom of Alamainia reacquired the golden bird but when they got it back, all of its six precious jewels — an amethyst, ruby, sapphire, emerald, citrine and orange diamond — were missing.

If the rocks and their retrieval sound a little like Thanos’ coveted infinity stones from the Avengers franchise, Hall says it’s just a fun little coincidence.

“I am an Avengers fan but ours feels more like a caper,” Hall clarifies for TVLine with a chuckle. “No one dies and no one is really scared or hurt. There are moments where maybe we won’t get the gemstones, but all of these exotic locations are great fun and I think the audience will love the seven couples that set out to get this job done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SAAbU_0bnUhh2v00 Shane ( Days MVP Charles Shaughnessy, reprising his role) divulges the secret of the golden peacock and its highly sought after jewels to John and Marlena, who are on vacation in Switzerland. Shane dispatches them to an auction where the duo can covertly purchase the sapphire on behalf of the ISA. Unbeknownst to the trio, Anna ( Leann Hunley) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) are also in town visiting Carrie (Christie Clark) and Austin (Austin Peck) and may or may not be interested in the sapphire as well.

“We’ve done free standing things in the past and they’re so popular with the audience, Hall notes. “We can’t really afford to go on location anymore because of COVID, [so] this is as close as we can get. I thought [head writer] Ron Carlivati brilliantly created seven different venues. And Tom Early, our set designer, had to create all these different cities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZhai_0bnUhh2v00 Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, which will roll out daily for free and culminate with the spinoff’s finale on Friday, also afforded Hall the chance to reconnect with former cast members.

“Christie [Clark] coming back as Carrie was huge for me because I’ve known Christie since she was a child,” Hall shares. “We were grabbing time to catch up and gab and the director would yell, ‘Shut up, everybody. They’re talking to each other.’ We were so happy to be back together.

“She’s got children now and lives in Europe and she was dying to hear from everybody on how they were doing,” Hall adds. “It’s always like coming home.

While Marlena, John, Anna, Tony, Carrie and Austin work their magic in Zurich, Paulina (Jackée Harry), Abe (James Reynolds), Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) fight to protect the orange diamond in Miami. Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) get entangled with Billie (Lisa Rinna) and the amethyst in New Orleans, which is miles away from Will (Chandler Massey), Sonny (Zachary Atticus Tinker) and Chad’s (Billy Flynn) emerald insanity in Phoenix.

“You always need to turn our show on and see familiar faces that you feel safe with and then you’ll stay with it,” Hall concludes. “Now those same familiar faces are on a not so familiar streaming platform; that’s the future. I remember I said, ‘What is streaming?’ I felt like the Dowager Countess on Downton Abbey .”

Are you excited about Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem ? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

Comments / 2

TVLine

TVLine

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deidre Hall
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Christie Clark
Person
Sal Stowers
Person
Ciara
Person
John
Person
Robert Scott Wilson
Person
Thaao Penghlis
Person
Jackée Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Days Of Our Lives#Caper#Peacock#Nbc#Alamainian#Avengers#Isa#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Switzerland
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

YOU Season 3: Everything We Know About the Netflix Thriller's Return

Fatherhood is always a complicated rite of passage for TV serial killers, and Joe Goldberg is no exception. As we learned in YOU’s second season finale, Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) were expecting a baby. And when the Netflix drama returns for Season 3 next month, the killer couple have become the overwhelmed parents of a baby boy named Henry, whom Love’s helicopter mother actually believes is Forty reincarnated. But hey, Dottie’s gonna Dottie.
TV SeriesTVLine

Riverdale, Evil, Bachelor in Paradise, AHS

The unofficial end of summer is upon us, but we’re not done celebrating summer television just yet. On the contrary, our latest Quotes of the Week compilation features 15-plus sound bites from the past seven days of TV, including moments both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
TV SeriesTVLine

The CW’s Best Show Ever

'The CW's Best Show Ever' Bracket Tournament Is Coming Soon!. The CW‘s logo may be green, but the network is no newbie. In fact, the CBS- and Warner Bros. TV-owned channel soon will be marking 15 years on the air, so TVLine (of course!) thought it a proper time to host one of our first bracket tournaments in a while READ MORE.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Days Of Our Lives DOOL Ciara Has Big News For Ben!

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Monday, September 6, 2021, reveal in Salem Ciara presenting Ben with a big surprise while on their honeymoon. Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Ciara Brady’s Ready For The Next Step. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are finally on their...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ SHOCKING Spoilers: Death Twist Of Fate For Two Characters?

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict a death will happen soon but who will meet their maker? Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) days could be numbered. Her bombshell revelation of being John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth mother may lead to her death. However, Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is being blackmailed by his crazy ex-lover. Could Jack anger Sheila enough for her to eliminate him? It is clear a deadly whodunnit is coming soon but who will it be, the victim and the culprit?
TV & VideosPosted by
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Adrienne on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Adrienne had quite a dramatic history on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and fans can’t quite believe that it’s really over! The character first appeared in December of 1986 played by Judi Evans, who continued to play Adrienne on and off over the years. Denise Warner portrayed the role for a month before Evans stepped in but the character’s face was never shown. And a young Alison Sweeney once played Adrienne in flashbacks in 1987 before joining the cast of DAYS as Sami Brady! However, following the soap’s shocking time jump one year into the future, everyone was reeling from Adrienne’s death!
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ EXCITING Spoilers: Chance Chancellor Back?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease Chance Chancellor ( last played by Donny Boaz) could return by the end of the year. It is likely the part will be recast. Y&R viewers watched his wife, Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) start the process of having a baby without him. Nevertheless, she was not expecting him to be gone so long. Sources say Chance Chancellor will be back before the end of the year, could it be a big October sweeps with a new Chance recast?
Relationship Advicecelebratingthesoaps.com

Another Doomed Days of Our Lives Wedding

You knew ahead of time, right? It was never going to happen. What is it with Days of our Lives and weddings?. Most recently on Days of Our Lives, it was Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Theo (Cameron Johnson) who had their nuptials upended. When the veil lifted on “Ciara” during the ceremony, it was a substitute bride to be, Claire (Isabel Durant), who had schemed with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to abduct Ciara in order to jar loose her forgotten memories of their love. Seriously, didn’t we just see this same sort of ploy late last year when the Shawn-obsessed Jan (Heather Lindell) tried the switcheroo by donning Belle’s (Martha Madison) gown?
TV Seriesfame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Plotline Predictions For September 2021

Will Allie be supportive of Johnny and Chanel’s relationship (once she finds out), or will she look for ways to sabotage it? Will the truth come out about Sarah Horton’s disappearance, once Rex steps into town? How will this affect the Xwen relationship? There’s nothing Days of Our Lives (DOOL) fans love more than speculating on storylines! As such, below are some DOOL plotline predictions for September 2021.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers For September 2021

As Salem bids adieu to August and ushers in September, the little town will be a flurry of activity! Allie’s bitten by the jealousy bug, while Justin and Bonnie’s wedding is in jeopardy. Plus, a major character return is on the horizon! Learn about these storylines and others in the below Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for September 2021.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Gwen And Abigail Face-Off, With Tragic Consequences?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) is returning to Salem. When she comes back, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) will probably have confessed to Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). It is teased that Jack and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) fear what will happen with the half-sisters. If they face off, could there be tragic consequences?
TV SeriesEW.com

Here's a first look at 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem'

The limited spinoff will begin streaming in September on Peacock. So who is Eileen Davidson playing?. Days of Our Lives fans, we finally have a premiere date for Beyond Salem: the limited series will premiere Sept. 6 on Peacock with new episodes made available daily that'll lead up to the series finale on Sept. 10.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Is Sami leaving Days of our Lives?

Only a couple of episodes have aired since Days of our Lives returned from a two-week hiatus because of the Tokyo Olympics. The hit NBC soap opera has kept fans on the edge of their seats with lots of twists and turns. The latest storyline shocker involves Sami (Alison Sweeney),...

Comments / 0

Community Policy