federico babina illustrates boxes of imaginary architecture with bold colors + geometries

To mark boundaries and to protect all that one loves is the essence of a house, but to physically ground the sense of existence is a different kind of confining, which is what atelier RZLBD is provoking with concept ‘wall house’. with the idea that surrounding walls imply a materialistic culture of owning a property, the architects go beyond spatial limits. inside versus out or utility versus spiritual- the very meaning of a dwelling lies between what can be measured or expanded indefinitely. the never-rooted home travels into the vastness of the universe as a space is never defined unless chosen to be; ‘I am the space, where I am,’ said french author noel arnaud.