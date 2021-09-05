federico babina illustrates boxes of imaginary architecture with bold colors + geometries
With his latest series, ‘ARCHIBOX ‘, federico babina unveils 17 boxes illustrating an imagined and imaginary architecture, playing with the space between architectures, cities, and landscapes. floating curves, vibrant lines, and circles enclosed in a box, assemble and disassemble architectures, challenging the balance, the force of gravity, and the perspective to free fantasy and imagination.www.designboom.com
