CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Best 30 Gifts on Amazon for Every Type of Man

By Jacob Lauing
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago

It’s never the wrong time to shop for the man in your life. Somehow, we’re already only a few months away from the holidays, so whether you’re shopping for a buddy, a significant other, or a family member, they all deserve something special, regardless of the occasion.

But gifts are certainly not one size fits all. Men’s gifts in particular tend to try and cater to everyone while actually kind of catering to no one, which ultimately ends up serving a sort of faceless idea of a generic man. Amazon is always a good place to start (or end, if you’re in a rush and need that quick shipping), mainly due to the unfathomable number of products it offers, spanning pretty much every sector of life you could think of. We’ve done our best to include a variety of the best Amazon gifts for men , whether you’re shopping for a fitness freak, skincare enthusiast or aspiring chef .

Maybe you find something perfect on this list. Or maybe this helps inspire a search for something different. Either way, we’re happy to help. Without further ado, here are the best Amazon gifts for men.

1. Carhartt Men’s Midweight Sleeve Logo Hooded Sweatshirt

BEST FOR FALL

The arrival of fall means the start of hoodie weather . Whether you’re shopping for a work-from-couch type of guy or just want to bring that unparalleled comfort to their everyday uniform, no cold-weather wardrobe is complete without at least one hoodie. And why not snag one from the brand everyone’s talking about ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTKbL_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Carhartt Men’s Midweight Sleeve Logo Hooded Sweatshirt $49.99

2. Samsonite 28-Inch Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

BEST FOR TRAVEL

We’ve all be aching for a chance to hop on a plane and go anywhere. Snag this Samsonite suitcase in a color that you’re guaranteed not to miss at baggage claim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbAxi_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Samsonite 28-Inch Expandable Luggage $129.99

3. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

BEST FOR YOUR FACE

The sun, for all its summer fun and glory, kind of sucks when it comes to the skin on your face. As part of your skincare routine, you should absolutely be using a facial moisturizer to protect that pretty face and keep your skin healthy for decades to come. More than 42,000 Amazon reviewers agree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kq0DW_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $13.49

4. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

BEST DUMBBELLS

Simply put, these are the best adjustable dumbbells out there. An essential purchase for any home gym, adjustable dumbbells offer space-saving flexibility with the equivalent of 15 different pairs of weights. Help the man in your life get that winter bulk started now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtsqb_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $399.00

5. Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player with Built-in Speakers

BEST GATEWAY TURNTABLE

The world of vinyl and turntables is predictably filled with strong, snobby opinions. Here’s ours — this record player from Victrola is a great way to get a vinyl journey started, thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities, built-in speakers and affordable price. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZG3i_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers $51.22

6. Thursday Boot Company Men’s Diplomat Moc Toe Leather Boot

BEST FALL FOOTWEAR

You’ve probably already heard of Thursday Boot Company, which has a pretty extensive reach when it comes to advertising. Turns out its boots are dope, too. This moc toe boot is a perfect everyday fall boot, one that’s warm, indestructible and stylish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1gZG_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Thursday Boot Company Men’s Diplomat Moc Toe Leather Boot $199.00

7. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

BEST HEADPHONES

The Rolls Royce of noise-canceling headphones, these wireless headphones from Bose are pretty much as good as it gets. Enjoy a locked-in working environment if you’re still calling in from home , or bring these on the plane for the most peaceful flight of your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7Chx_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $379.00

8. Lulu Candles Jasmine, Oud & Sandalwood

BEST CANDLE

A good candle is one of the best ways to instantly add elegance and (dare way say) a vibe to any room. This soy candle from Lulu blends jasmine, oud and sandalwood for a scent that’s great for any season. Reviewers say the 6 oz. option lasts more than 30 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6WIh_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Lulu Candles Jasmine, Oud & Sandalwood $19.95

9. Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

BEST THROW BLANKET

Even if it’s only decor, a good Pendleton blanket completely elevates a plain sofa, offering a welcoming, lived-in energy. Pendleton is at the top of the game when it comes to wool gear, so you can bet this blanket will be cozy as hell, too. Make sure to note which size you want. The one below is meant for queen beds, but you can opt for a smaller one if it’s just for the couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5F7f_0bnUhGPQ00
Buy: Pendleton Yakima Wool Throw Blanket $234.00

10. Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat

BEST YOGAT MAT

Give the gift of exercise, or at least a nudge toward a more active lifestyle. Great for stretching, yoga, or meditation, this yoga mat comes in a variety of colors, with a convenient carrying strap for easy transport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdHY9_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat $16.98

11. Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

BEST FOR ASPIRING CHEFS

Thanks to its high-heat capabilities, a cast iron skillet offers a kitchen upgrade for any aspiring chef, particularly those looking to sear meats and veggies. Cast iron skillets come with a lot of maintenance — including the fabled seasoning process (which keeps it greased at all times) — but luckily this one comes pre-seasoned right out of the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJJIZ_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $17.90

12. Rich Dad Poor Dad

BEST PERSONAL FINANCE BOOK

It’s never a bad time to re-evaluate the state of your personal finances. One of the best-selling personal finance books of all time, Rich Dad Poor Dad is a book every person should have on their shelf. It’s definitely one you’re going to return to and re-read over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oX2e_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Rich Dad Poor Dad $12.84

13. Hydro Flask 24 Oz Water Bottle

BEST WATER BOTTLE

Plastic water bottles are awful for the environment, and hydration is essential for your body. Pair those two truths together and you’ve got a serious need for a reusable water bottle. Hydro Flasks are ubiquitous, and this Amazon gift for men will help your guy join the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pxr1Y_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Hydro Flask 24 Oz Water Bottle $34.00

14. Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (4th Gen)

BEST SMART SPEAKER

Smart speakers are no longer a gimmick, friends. In fact, they’re pretty dang cool these days. Amazon’s 4th generation Echo Dot allows your guy to play music, make calls and ask Alexa for pretty much anything. If you’re going to go for an Amazon gift for men, why not make it a highly functional gift?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xk3QX_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Gen) $49.99

15. Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

BEST FRENCH PRESS

The world of coffee is notoriously filled with often-pretentious opinions about the right way to brew coffee, from the best vessel to the ideal measurements and so on. Those preferences are mostly yours to find, but if you enjoy a smooth, light cup of joe, a French press is a great way to go. Bodum just happens to be one of the best and most handsome, one you’d be proud to display on the counter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NN2cX_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Bodum Chambord French Press $35.42

16. Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie

BEST BEANIE

113,000 Amazon reviews. You read that right, folks. This beanie is so iconic we dedicated a whole piece to it last year. Available in more than 25 colors, this is the beanie you’ll be reaching for every day as we inch closer to winter. Goes without saying but we’ll do it anyway: This is one of the best Amazon gifts for men. Period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSXcO_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie $16.99

17. Harry’s Razors Set

BEST RAZOR

A SPY favorite , Harry’s Razor is one of the best in the game. This particular set comes with five blades, a travel cover and a 2-Oz. shave gel, perfect for hitting the road or getting someone started with a razor brand they’ll never stray from.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AybGq_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Harry’s Razors Set $19.99

18. Catan Board Game (Base Game)

BEST BOARD GAME

Everyone’s favorite strategy board game is available for less than $50 on Amazon. It’s a must-have for anyone who loves hosting game night, and gets fired up at the thought of competitive resource management and conquering a fictional island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387Jhc_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Catan Board Game

19. Ray-Ban Flat Lens Hexagonal Sunglasses

CLASSIC SHADES

Ray-Bans are equally at home at the beach as they are paired with a beanie in the mountains. They’re available in a number of sweet lens and frame color combinations — including some slick browns and blues — but it’s hard to argue with the classic gold-frame, dark-lens approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNlLG_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Ray-Ban Flat Lens Hexagonal Sunglasses $161.00

20. Wilson NFL Ultimate Composite Game Football

BEST FOR SPORTS FANS

The sports fan in your life is surely gearing up for football season, with the NFL schedule already underway. Get him this official-sized Wilson football to clutch during tense games or to toss around in the backyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3e2C_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Wilson NFL Ultimate Composite Game Football $19.99

21. Versace Pour Homme By Gianni Versace

BEST COLOGNE

We just covered some of the best cheap colognes you can find online. But beware, any time you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure the seller is actually Amazon, as other sellers can often peddle counterfeit products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LS87x_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Versace Pour Homme By Gianni Versace $37.71

22. Champion Men’s Jersey Jogger

BEST SWEATS

Complete that cozy fall uniform with this pair of joggers from Champion. They’re 100 percent cotton with that tapered fit that makes joggers insanely comfortable but sleek enough for exercise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JL9Ae_0bnUhGPQ00
Buy: Champion Men’s Jersey Joggers $18.00

23. Kindle Paperwhite

BEST E-READER

For those who prefer the convenience and lightweight experience of an e-reader, who can’t go wrong with the Kindle Paperwhite. It’s capable of holding thousands of books, with a full charge that lasts up to six weeks. For the book nerd in your life, this is truly one of the best Amazon gifts for men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PJHJ_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite $84.99

24. Philips Norelco Multigroom Trimmer

BEST BEARD TRIMMER

We take our beard grooming seriously here at SPY, and this multi-purpose trimmer was the runner-up on our list of the best beard trimmers . With a ton of different attachments and a wireless battery that lasts up to six hours on a full charge, it’s an easy choice for an all-in-one grooming tool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eufU5_0bnUhGPQ00
Buy: Philips Norelco Multigroom Trimmer $54.97

25. Swiss Army Hiker Pocket Knife

BEST POCKET KNIFE

Speaking of all-in-one tools, every guy should own a good Swiss Army knife. This hiker pocket knife has an assortment of helpful attachments that’ll be a lifesaver in case emergency strikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsXiI_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Swiss Army Hiker Pocket Knife $22.51

26. Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer

BEST KITCHEN GADGET

Pasta is delicious. We’re all on board with that. But like many of the tastiest things in life, most pasta dishes are loaded with carbs and fats, and thus not a meal to opt for every day if you’re aiming for a healthy lifestyle (no shame to any ritual pasta eaters out there). This brilliant kitchen gadget lets your turn veggies into a thing, pasta- like shape for a healthier alternative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UytmA_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer $29.97

27. BarConic Coupe Glass (Box of 4)

BEST COCKTAIL GLASS

Somewhere along the way, whiskey and beer became symbols of masculinity. You’d be hard-pressed to find a holiday gift guide for men that didn’t recommend the painfully generic whiskey stones. But let’s break the stereotype here, fellas. Coupe glasses are a sexy addition to any glassware collection, great for serving a number of cocktails, as well as champagne. For the discerning liquor lover in the know, this is the Amazon gift for men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00o3X5_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: BarConic Coupe Glass $24.00

28. Adidas Originals Men’s Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste)

BEST SNEAKERS

One of the most classic sneakers ever, the Stan Smith from Adidas is as versatile and reliable as they come. This edition is reintroduced with mother nature in mind, as at least 50 percent of the synthetic upper is constructed from recycled materials. All the same style, with a new commitment to sustainability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xiip_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Adidas Originals Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) $35.52

29. Mid-Century Cement Planter with Stand

BEST FOR PLANT DADDIES

In 2020, many of us invested in new hobbies to keep us sane and occupied around the house. For those who turned to house plants , we have this sweet cement planter, perfect for housing statement foliage like trees. We love the juxtaposition of the lush greenery with the industrial cement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQngN_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Mid-Century Cement Planter with stand $69.95

30. Moleskin Classic Notebook

BEST FOR WRITERS

For professional writers or just the guy who likes to keep his thoughts organized, this notebook is the best Amazon gift for men. There are options for plain, lined, dotted or squared (for flashbacks to high school geometry class) pages, along with different options for size and a handful of gorgeous colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmBJv_0bnUhGPQ00

Buy: Moleskin Classic Notebook $19.95

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Gifts For Men#Fitness#Exercise#Carhartt Men#Victrola Vintage#Thursday Boot Company#Bose Noise Cancelling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
ShoppingHGTV

45 Best Gifts for Travelers

Whether you’re shopping for the holidays, a birthday or a milestone celebration such as college graduation, gifts for the travel lover can be overwhelming. What will they actually use? Which luggage is best? And what can you give that’s not luggage and under $100 but still a wow-worthy present? We’ve rounded up the best gifts, gear and gadgets for every type of traveler, from the camper to the frequent flyer, and every type of budget, from big wish-list items to stocking stuffers under $10. These are all nifty, top-rated products that make travel more enjoyable no matter the journey. We even threw in home decor and accessories to inspire their next trip. Take a look at our picks below and find the perfect gift for the traveler in your life.
WorkoutsPosted by
Footwear News

The 30 Best Workout Shoes for Every Type of Exercise

If you’re doing it right, nothing needs to make working out harder than it already is. Maxing out your lungs and pushing muscles to failure? Fine. Skipping a sprint because your shoes are giving you blisters? No need. There are one million types of workouts to do and just as many workout shoes to do them in. This can be completely overwhelming, or it can be a source of curiosity in what kinds of movement you actually like doing and what you like doing them in. It helps to know a bit about how the workout shoes you choose can work...
Recipesbbcgoodfood.com

Best chocolate gifts by post

Let someone know you’re thinking of them on a special occasion with a luxurious chocolate delivery. Mark a birthday, anniversary, or a simple thank you gift with a selection of creamy truffles or decadent chocolate bars. We’ve picked out the top chocolates to send by post, with a variety of...
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Amazon Sets The Standard For Every Business

I’ve written about this before. Our customers are smarter than ever when it comes to customer service and receiving a great customer experience. They no longer compare us only to our direct competitors, but instead, to the best service they have received from any company, large or small, global or local. These companies are setting the bar higher. They are forcing everyone in business to up their game, and that’s great for us as customers.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

The 15 Best Tech Gifts for Any Budget

The good news about buying the best tech gifts is that a wide range of products are available for everyone, from those who are new to technology to those who are very familiar. The bad news is that shopping for tech gifts can be overwhelming due to the sheer variety of options. We’ve narrowed down the best of the best, so you won’t have to wade through them. In this gift guide, you’ll find everything from smart-home devices that make daily life more seamless to projectors and streaming devices that enhance entertainment at home. Regardless of who you’re shopping for, this gift guide will help you find a gift that will excite your giftee.
Food & DrinksGreatist

Christmas Gift Guide 2020: The Best Gourmet Food and Drink Gifts

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. All featured products are curated independently by our editors. When you buy something through our retail links, we may receive a commission. Fall...
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

The 22 Best Gifts for Gardeners and Green Thumbs

If you’re not familiar with the world of gardening, finding a gift for a gardener or a friend or family member with a green thumb might feel intimidating. But whether you’re shopping for a beginner or an expert gardener, our gift guide helps narrow down the options to best suit the recipient you have in mind. Below you’ll find a variety of items, from tools to seed kits and potting benches, that not only enhance the gardening experience but also show whomever you’re buying for that you really put thought behind the gift.
LifestyleHighsnobiety

Shop the Best Vans for Every Budget

We often speak about footwear essentials. Those pairs that every rotation should have. Often, these terms are used out of place, but when they’re used in connection to a pair of Vans, they’re always in the right place. Founded in 1966, Vans has not only become the final word in skateboarding but has also grown to define staple footwear for a whole generation.
Skin CareGreatist

The Ultimate Faceoff: The 18 Best Face Serums for Every Skin Type

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Skin serums are all the rage, but are these often-tiny bottles of concentrated goop really worth adding to your skin care routine?. We...
Lifestylethetrendspotter.net

40 Best Gift Ideas for Women in 2021

Gift giving is usually about the receiver. However, when you give the women in your life something they genuinely love and appreciate, there’s no better feeling in the world. Inspiration for the perfect gift can come from anywhere – something they’ve mentioned in passing, a passion or hobby they have, something to solve a problem, or perhaps you’ve just noticed their favorite perfume is running out. It could also include the latest tech, such as an Apple Watch or a purse or tote from their preferred designer. Foodies will love a hamper packed with goodies, while handmade jewelry has an extra special touch. Whatever you choose, they’ll appreciate you taking the time and consideration to celebrate them in a special way.
Shoppingtching.com

Top 10 Yunomi on Amazon

One of the first things we think of when asked about drinking green tea is Japanese teaware in a Zen Garden setting. Luckily, it’s now easy to experience Japanese tea drinking at home. From choosing quality tea leaves to drinking green tea in a particular cup, we want to bring a calming—yet the most enjoyable—healthy drinking experience – alone or with people who are close to you. So let’s make our green tea and drink a moderate amount of it using a yunomi cup.
ElectronicsETOnline.com

Best Tech Deals at Amazon's Fall Sale

Summer is, unofficially, over, but there's a lot to look forward to with the new season: fall sales! While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals, Amazon comes to mind for super savings. Right now, you can find huge discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals on offer that we haven't seen since Prime Day or Black Friday! We picked out the best Amazon devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's fall sale.
ElectronicsNBC News

6 best alarm clocks for every type of sleeper in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Nowadays, Americans are more...
Makeuppurewow.com

14 Makeup Organizers for All Your Best Beauty Splurges

Whether you’ve been experimenting with new skincare or you bought approximately 15 shades of your favorite lipstick at Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale, beauty collections can get out of hand, fast. Rather than throwing it all in a bag and hoping for the best, a good makeup organizer can help you find a home for it all—and actually still see it to use it. Making sure all of your products have a proper place can alleviate the frequency of having to hunt down those missing lip glosses, blushes or eyeliners. It will make it clear when you have some empties to replace. There are some makeup organizers that are better for the task than others, however, and we’ve done a deep dive into the most high-quality picks.
RetailConsumer Reports.org

Be Smart About Buying Secondhand

If you’ve ever wandered through a flea market, you’ve already dipped your toe into the secondhand marketplace. The used-clothing market alone could more than double by 2025, growing at a rate 11 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector, according to the secondhand fashion retailer ThredUp. New online options...
ShoppingPosted by
GamesRadar+

The best Spider-Man toys, gifts, and merchandise in 2021

With well over 50 years under his spandex belt, it's no surprise that there are so many Spider-Man toys to choose from. Action figures and Lego kits are just the tip of the iceberg; there's a staggering amount of choice, and it's only going to grow with the arrival of No Way Home this December.
StocksHerald & Review

Better Buy: Amazon or Every Nasdaq Stock?

It's a question every investor faces each time a portfolio's idle cash is ready to be put to work. Is it smarter to seek safety in numbers and step into a broad market index fund like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which mirrors the performance of the Nasdaq 100 index? Or, can taking a swing on an individual stock be justified given that stock's current price and risk/reward profile?

Comments / 0

Community Policy