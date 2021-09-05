The Best 30 Gifts on Amazon for Every Type of Man

It’s never the wrong time to shop for the man in your life. Somehow, we’re already only a few months away from the holidays, so whether you’re shopping for a buddy, a significant other, or a family member, they all deserve something special, regardless of the occasion.

But gifts are certainly not one size fits all. Men’s gifts in particular tend to try and cater to everyone while actually kind of catering to no one, which ultimately ends up serving a sort of faceless idea of a generic man. Amazon is always a good place to start (or end, if you’re in a rush and need that quick shipping), mainly due to the unfathomable number of products it offers, spanning pretty much every sector of life you could think of. We’ve done our best to include a variety of the best Amazon gifts for men , whether you’re shopping for a fitness freak, skincare enthusiast or aspiring chef .

Maybe you find something perfect on this list. Or maybe this helps inspire a search for something different. Either way, we’re happy to help. Without further ado, here are the best Amazon gifts for men.

1. Carhartt Men’s Midweight Sleeve Logo Hooded Sweatshirt

BEST FOR FALL

The arrival of fall means the start of hoodie weather . Whether you’re shopping for a work-from-couch type of guy or just want to bring that unparalleled comfort to their everyday uniform, no cold-weather wardrobe is complete without at least one hoodie. And why not snag one from the brand everyone’s talking about ?

Buy: Carhartt Men’s Midweight Sleeve Logo Hooded Sweatshirt $49.99

2. Samsonite 28-Inch Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels

BEST FOR TRAVEL

We’ve all be aching for a chance to hop on a plane and go anywhere. Snag this Samsonite suitcase in a color that you’re guaranteed not to miss at baggage claim.

Buy: Samsonite 28-Inch Expandable Luggage $129.99

3. CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

BEST FOR YOUR FACE

The sun, for all its summer fun and glory, kind of sucks when it comes to the skin on your face. As part of your skincare routine, you should absolutely be using a facial moisturizer to protect that pretty face and keep your skin healthy for decades to come. More than 42,000 Amazon reviewers agree.

Buy: CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $13.49

4. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

BEST DUMBBELLS

Simply put, these are the best adjustable dumbbells out there. An essential purchase for any home gym, adjustable dumbbells offer space-saving flexibility with the equivalent of 15 different pairs of weights. Help the man in your life get that winter bulk started now.

Buy: Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells $399.00

5. Victrola 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player with Built-in Speakers

BEST GATEWAY TURNTABLE

The world of vinyl and turntables is predictably filled with strong, snobby opinions. Here’s ours — this record player from Victrola is a great way to get a vinyl journey started, thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities, built-in speakers and affordable price. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Buy: Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers $51.22

6. Thursday Boot Company Men’s Diplomat Moc Toe Leather Boot

BEST FALL FOOTWEAR

You’ve probably already heard of Thursday Boot Company, which has a pretty extensive reach when it comes to advertising. Turns out its boots are dope, too. This moc toe boot is a perfect everyday fall boot, one that’s warm, indestructible and stylish.

Buy: Thursday Boot Company Men’s Diplomat Moc Toe Leather Boot $199.00

7. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

BEST HEADPHONES

The Rolls Royce of noise-canceling headphones, these wireless headphones from Bose are pretty much as good as it gets. Enjoy a locked-in working environment if you’re still calling in from home , or bring these on the plane for the most peaceful flight of your life.

Buy: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $379.00

8. Lulu Candles Jasmine, Oud & Sandalwood

BEST CANDLE

A good candle is one of the best ways to instantly add elegance and (dare way say) a vibe to any room. This soy candle from Lulu blends jasmine, oud and sandalwood for a scent that’s great for any season. Reviewers say the 6 oz. option lasts more than 30 hours.

Buy: Lulu Candles Jasmine, Oud & Sandalwood $19.95

9. Pendleton Yakima Camp Wool Throw Blanket

BEST THROW BLANKET

Even if it’s only decor, a good Pendleton blanket completely elevates a plain sofa, offering a welcoming, lived-in energy. Pendleton is at the top of the game when it comes to wool gear, so you can bet this blanket will be cozy as hell, too. Make sure to note which size you want. The one below is meant for queen beds, but you can opt for a smaller one if it’s just for the couch.



Buy: Pendleton Yakima Wool Throw Blanket $234.00

10. Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat

BEST YOGAT MAT

Give the gift of exercise, or at least a nudge toward a more active lifestyle. Great for stretching, yoga, or meditation, this yoga mat comes in a variety of colors, with a convenient carrying strap for easy transport.

Buy: Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat $16.98

11. Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

BEST FOR ASPIRING CHEFS

Thanks to its high-heat capabilities, a cast iron skillet offers a kitchen upgrade for any aspiring chef, particularly those looking to sear meats and veggies. Cast iron skillets come with a lot of maintenance — including the fabled seasoning process (which keeps it greased at all times) — but luckily this one comes pre-seasoned right out of the box.

Buy: Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $17.90

12. Rich Dad Poor Dad

BEST PERSONAL FINANCE BOOK

It’s never a bad time to re-evaluate the state of your personal finances. One of the best-selling personal finance books of all time, Rich Dad Poor Dad is a book every person should have on their shelf. It’s definitely one you’re going to return to and re-read over the years.

Buy: Rich Dad Poor Dad $12.84

13. Hydro Flask 24 Oz Water Bottle

BEST WATER BOTTLE

Plastic water bottles are awful for the environment, and hydration is essential for your body. Pair those two truths together and you’ve got a serious need for a reusable water bottle. Hydro Flasks are ubiquitous, and this Amazon gift for men will help your guy join the club.

Buy: Hydro Flask 24 Oz Water Bottle $34.00

14. Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Alexa (4th Gen)

BEST SMART SPEAKER

Smart speakers are no longer a gimmick, friends. In fact, they’re pretty dang cool these days. Amazon’s 4th generation Echo Dot allows your guy to play music, make calls and ask Alexa for pretty much anything. If you’re going to go for an Amazon gift for men, why not make it a highly functional gift?

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Gen) $49.99

15. Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

BEST FRENCH PRESS

The world of coffee is notoriously filled with often-pretentious opinions about the right way to brew coffee, from the best vessel to the ideal measurements and so on. Those preferences are mostly yours to find, but if you enjoy a smooth, light cup of joe, a French press is a great way to go. Bodum just happens to be one of the best and most handsome, one you’d be proud to display on the counter.

Buy: Bodum Chambord French Press $35.42

16. Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie

BEST BEANIE

113,000 Amazon reviews. You read that right, folks. This beanie is so iconic we dedicated a whole piece to it last year. Available in more than 25 colors, this is the beanie you’ll be reaching for every day as we inch closer to winter. Goes without saying but we’ll do it anyway: This is one of the best Amazon gifts for men. Period.

Buy: Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie $16.99

17. Harry’s Razors Set

BEST RAZOR

A SPY favorite , Harry’s Razor is one of the best in the game. This particular set comes with five blades, a travel cover and a 2-Oz. shave gel, perfect for hitting the road or getting someone started with a razor brand they’ll never stray from.

Buy: Harry’s Razors Set $19.99

18. Catan Board Game (Base Game)

BEST BOARD GAME

Everyone’s favorite strategy board game is available for less than $50 on Amazon. It’s a must-have for anyone who loves hosting game night, and gets fired up at the thought of competitive resource management and conquering a fictional island.

Buy: Catan Board Game

19. Ray-Ban Flat Lens Hexagonal Sunglasses

CLASSIC SHADES

Ray-Bans are equally at home at the beach as they are paired with a beanie in the mountains. They’re available in a number of sweet lens and frame color combinations — including some slick browns and blues — but it’s hard to argue with the classic gold-frame, dark-lens approach.

Buy: Ray-Ban Flat Lens Hexagonal Sunglasses $161.00

20. Wilson NFL Ultimate Composite Game Football

BEST FOR SPORTS FANS

The sports fan in your life is surely gearing up for football season, with the NFL schedule already underway. Get him this official-sized Wilson football to clutch during tense games or to toss around in the backyard.

Buy: Wilson NFL Ultimate Composite Game Football $19.99

21. Versace Pour Homme By Gianni Versace

BEST COLOGNE

We just covered some of the best cheap colognes you can find online. But beware, any time you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure the seller is actually Amazon, as other sellers can often peddle counterfeit products.

Buy: Versace Pour Homme By Gianni Versace $37.71

22. Champion Men’s Jersey Jogger

BEST SWEATS

Complete that cozy fall uniform with this pair of joggers from Champion. They’re 100 percent cotton with that tapered fit that makes joggers insanely comfortable but sleek enough for exercise.



Buy: Champion Men’s Jersey Joggers $18.00

23. Kindle Paperwhite

BEST E-READER

For those who prefer the convenience and lightweight experience of an e-reader, who can’t go wrong with the Kindle Paperwhite. It’s capable of holding thousands of books, with a full charge that lasts up to six weeks. For the book nerd in your life, this is truly one of the best Amazon gifts for men.

Buy: Kindle Paperwhite $84.99

24. Philips Norelco Multigroom Trimmer

BEST BEARD TRIMMER

We take our beard grooming seriously here at SPY, and this multi-purpose trimmer was the runner-up on our list of the best beard trimmers . With a ton of different attachments and a wireless battery that lasts up to six hours on a full charge, it’s an easy choice for an all-in-one grooming tool.



Buy: Philips Norelco Multigroom Trimmer $54.97

25. Swiss Army Hiker Pocket Knife

BEST POCKET KNIFE

Speaking of all-in-one tools, every guy should own a good Swiss Army knife. This hiker pocket knife has an assortment of helpful attachments that’ll be a lifesaver in case emergency strikes.

Buy: Swiss Army Hiker Pocket Knife $22.51

26. Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer

BEST KITCHEN GADGET

Pasta is delicious. We’re all on board with that. But like many of the tastiest things in life, most pasta dishes are loaded with carbs and fats, and thus not a meal to opt for every day if you’re aiming for a healthy lifestyle (no shame to any ritual pasta eaters out there). This brilliant kitchen gadget lets your turn veggies into a thing, pasta- like shape for a healthier alternative.

Buy: Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer $29.97

27. BarConic Coupe Glass (Box of 4)

BEST COCKTAIL GLASS

Somewhere along the way, whiskey and beer became symbols of masculinity. You’d be hard-pressed to find a holiday gift guide for men that didn’t recommend the painfully generic whiskey stones. But let’s break the stereotype here, fellas. Coupe glasses are a sexy addition to any glassware collection, great for serving a number of cocktails, as well as champagne. For the discerning liquor lover in the know, this is the Amazon gift for men.

Buy: BarConic Coupe Glass $24.00

28. Adidas Originals Men’s Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste)

BEST SNEAKERS

One of the most classic sneakers ever, the Stan Smith from Adidas is as versatile and reliable as they come. This edition is reintroduced with mother nature in mind, as at least 50 percent of the synthetic upper is constructed from recycled materials. All the same style, with a new commitment to sustainability.

Buy: Adidas Originals Stan Smith (End Plastic Waste) $35.52

29. Mid-Century Cement Planter with Stand

BEST FOR PLANT DADDIES

In 2020, many of us invested in new hobbies to keep us sane and occupied around the house. For those who turned to house plants , we have this sweet cement planter, perfect for housing statement foliage like trees. We love the juxtaposition of the lush greenery with the industrial cement.

Buy: Mid-Century Cement Planter with stand $69.95

30. Moleskin Classic Notebook

BEST FOR WRITERS

For professional writers or just the guy who likes to keep his thoughts organized, this notebook is the best Amazon gift for men. There are options for plain, lined, dotted or squared (for flashbacks to high school geometry class) pages, along with different options for size and a handful of gorgeous colors.

Buy: Moleskin Classic Notebook $19.95