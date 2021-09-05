Man drowns after treading water long enough to save 6-year-old in Tennessee lake

An 80-year-old man drowned in Lake Mohawk in Sparta on Monday, officials said. Lawrence Botts fell into the water after having difficulty getting out of his boat at the dock, according to Sparta police. Botts tried to use an inner tube to go around the dock and reach land but the tube started to drift away from the boat, causing him to lose his grip and tumble into the lake, Lt. John Lamon said in a statement.