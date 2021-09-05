CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brazil-Argentina off amid claims England-based players broke quarantine rules

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKWgy_0bnUgu6500
The match in Sao Paolo was suspended after officials came on to the pitch (Andre Penner/AP). (AP)

The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in Sao Paulo was called off amid extraordinary scenes as officials stormed on to the pitch over an alleged coronavirus breach by the visitors’ England-based players.

The Argentina team responded to the entrance of officials reportedly from Brazil’s health authority and the police by walking off the pitch and down the tunnel.

According to ANVISA, the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency, Argentina’s four Premier League players – Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia – are alleged to have declared false information on official forms to the country’s authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRm17_0bnUgu6500
Argentina players walk off the pitch (Andre Penner/AP). (AP)

The Spurs pair and Martinez started Sunday night’s match, which was halted shortly after kick-off. Buendia was not in the matchday 23.

“After a meeting with the health authorities, it was confirmed, after consulting the passports of the four players involved, that the athletes failed to comply with the rule for the entry of travellers on Brazilian soil,” an ANVISA statement said.

According to ANVISA, the players in question declared they had not passed through the UK in the last 14 days.

Its statement added: “ANVISA considers the situation a serious health risk, and therefore advised the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory.”

South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL announced on Twitter that the match had been suspended on the decision of the referee and that the referee and match delegate would now provide a report for FIFA’s disciplinary committee, which would decide what action to take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CoRyw_0bnUgu6500
Argentina’s Lionel Messi walks off the pitch (Andre Penner/AP). (AP)

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said “at no time” were his squad told they could not play the match.

He added in quotes reported by the official Argentina Twitter account: “We wanted to play the match, the Brazilian footballers too.”

Argentinian Football Association president Claudio Tapia said: “You cannot talk about any lie here because there is health legislation under which all South American tournaments are played. The health authorities of each country approved a protocol that we have been complying with to the fullest.

“What happened today is unfortunate for football, it is a very bad image. Four people entered to interrupt the game to make a notification and CONMEBOL asked the players to go to the locker room.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Aston Villa#Spurs#Brazilian#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

The countries on England's red list, and their quarantine rules

Foreign holidays are governed by a traffic light system that determines the rules for arrivals to England. The red list of destinations have the toughest travel restrictions of all. Two more countries were added to the red list in the latest traffic update. From 4am on August 30, arrivals from...
SoccerPublic Radio International PRI

​​COVID rules disrupt Argentina-Brazil soccer match

Brazil and Argentina were playing a World Cup qualifying match yesterday in Brazil, when local health officials walked onto the field and interrupted the game. They said three of Argentina's England-based players should have been in quarantine instead of playing in the match. Cue the chaos and arguing. Carol Hills has the story.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Brazil waits for EPL players; Argentina expecting Messi

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite remained hopeful on Monday that nine of his players in the English Premier League will show up for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Meanwhile, Argentina had almost all 30 members of its chosen squad — including four from England — available for its qualifier against Venezuela on Thursday.
Premier LeagueFOX Sports

Brazil frustrated by EPL; Argentina, Colombia bring players

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil was missing nine players from the Premier League for its first day of practice ahead of South American World Cup qualifiers. Argentina and Colombia managed to bring their England-based players into camp and Paraguay was pressuring FIFA on Monday to get its top striker from Newcastle in time.
Public HealthYardbarker

Brazil-Argentina match stopped to detain players who violated COVID rules

A scene that could only take place in 2021 unfolded during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier match between Argentina and Brazil, as several players were detained for violating COVID-19 regulations. The Associated Press (h/t theScore) reported prior to the match that four players from the English Premier League were ordered by...
Premier LeaguePosted by
WDBO

Chaos at Brazil's WCup game as Argentina walks off field

Argentina walked off the field Sunday after only seven minutes of its World Cup qualifier against host Brazil after health officials came onto the pitch following coronavirus concerns about three Argentina players. Argentina tweeted that the game, which was at 0-0, would not resume. Antonio Barra Torres, the president of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Covid chaos in Brazil as health authorities DETAIN Premier League quartet playing for Argentina DURING the match after they failed to comply with quarantine rules

Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Argentina has been sensationally suspended after authorities stormed the pitch to detain several Premier League players. According to several reports, Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emi Buendia were sought by the Brazilian authorities for allegedly failing to follow the country's Covid-19 quarantine protocols.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Premier League clubs plan to BLOCK 'red list' nations from calling up their players next month after the Brazil-Argentina quarantine farce, as Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow admits teams are 'incredibly nervous' about releasing their stars again

Premier League clubs could block players from being released for international duty in red list countries after the farce in Brazil, warns Christian Purslow. The Aston Villa chief executive says Premier League teams will be 'incredibly nervous' to let players leave during the next set of World Cup qualifiers in October.
Premier LeagueMetro International

Soccer-FIFA chief says Brazil game abandonment was ‘crazy’

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – FIFA is investigating the abandonment of the Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier with its president Gianni Infantino labelling the events “crazy”, while Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to take disciplinary action against their Argentine players. Brazilian health authorities intervened on Sunday after accusing four Argentine Premier League...
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Brazil and Argentina face FIFA disciplinary proceedings over suspended match

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings involving both the Brazilian and Argentinian football associations following the suspension of Sunday’s World Cup qualifier. The match was called off amid extraordinary scenes as officials, believed to be from Brazil’s health authority, stormed on to the pitch in Sao Paulo shortly after kick-off over an alleged coronavirus breach by the visitors’ England-based players.
FIFAkfgo.com

Soccer-FIFA opens investigation into abandoned Brazil-Argentina match

(Reuters) – World soccer’s governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings into Sunday’s Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier which was abandoned after five minutes amid farcical scenes. Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch to stop the game after accusing four of Argentina’s English Premier League players of violating the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy