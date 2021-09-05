Brazil-Argentina off amid claims England-based players broke quarantine rules

The match in Sao Paolo was suspended after officials came on to the pitch (Andre Penner/AP). (AP)

The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in Sao Paulo was called off amid extraordinary scenes as officials stormed on to the pitch over an alleged coronavirus breach by the visitors’ England-based players.

The Argentina team responded to the entrance of officials reportedly from Brazil’s health authority and the police by walking off the pitch and down the tunnel.

According to ANVISA, the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency, Argentina’s four Premier League players – Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia – are alleged to have declared false information on official forms to the country’s authorities.

The Spurs pair and Martinez started Sunday night’s match, which was halted shortly after kick-off. Buendia was not in the matchday 23.

“After a meeting with the health authorities, it was confirmed, after consulting the passports of the four players involved, that the athletes failed to comply with the rule for the entry of travellers on Brazilian soil,” an ANVISA statement said.

According to ANVISA, the players in question declared they had not passed through the UK in the last 14 days.

Its statement added: “ANVISA considers the situation a serious health risk, and therefore advised the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory.”

South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL announced on Twitter that the match had been suspended on the decision of the referee and that the referee and match delegate would now provide a report for FIFA’s disciplinary committee, which would decide what action to take.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said “at no time” were his squad told they could not play the match.

He added in quotes reported by the official Argentina Twitter account: “We wanted to play the match, the Brazilian footballers too.”

Argentinian Football Association president Claudio Tapia said: “You cannot talk about any lie here because there is health legislation under which all South American tournaments are played. The health authorities of each country approved a protocol that we have been complying with to the fullest.

“What happened today is unfortunate for football, it is a very bad image. Four people entered to interrupt the game to make a notification and CONMEBOL asked the players to go to the locker room.”