Kennedy earned the save Sunday against the Diamondbacks after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, fanning two. Kennedy blew a save chance Friday against the Diamondbacks but bounced back admirably here, and he has now gone 21-for-23 in save opportunities on the season. He's having one of the best seasons of his career with a 3.40 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP across 42.1 innings (43 appearances) between Philadelphia and Texas, and it's worth noting that he has given up runs in just two of his last nine trips to the mound.