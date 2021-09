Tom Ford Beauty Rose Prisme Eye Color Quad ($88.00 for 0.35 oz.) is a new, very light color story featuring four shimmery shades of gel-powder eyeshadow. Normally, this formula is reliable and tends to be the better and higher-performing one from the brand’s quads, but three of the four shades did not feel as creamy and seemed to have less slip, which made them have a thinner, drier feel overall.