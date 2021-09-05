CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vic Fangio Sets Sophomore Expectations for Jerry Jeudy: 'A Really Good Year'

By Zack Kelberman
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

Vic Fangio couldn't put a number on, it, but he didn't have to. The point remains the same.

The Denver Broncos expect — not hope — wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to take a quantum leap forward in his sophomore season, finally surrounded by a full complement of weapons, the beneficiary of more stability under center and among his superiors.

“I think he’s going to have a really good year for us," Fangio told reporters Wednesday. "What does that translate into statistically? You never know, but he’s a much better player right now. I should say a much more mature player. He knows what he’s doing in our system, and he’s playing with a lot more confidence, both from experiencing an NFL season and from experiencing the same offense two years in a row.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

There is arguably no bigger breakout candidate on the 2021 Broncos outfit than Jeudy. The 15th overall pick of last year's draft shined throughout training camp, forming instant chemistry with new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater while appearing to remedy the butterfingers that plagued him as a rookie when he made 856 yards and three touchdowns on 58 grabs — but logged a paltry 46.0 catch percentage.

He also solidified his strength: route-running. Ankle-breaker extraordinaire, Jeudy finished the preseason having converted five targets into three receptions for 73 yards, including a 33-yard snag-and-run against Minnesota.

With Courtland Sutton slated for short-term load management, Jeudy could function as Denver's WR1 in the Sept. 12 regular-season opener against the Giants. And he may close the campaign having snatched that crown from Sutton, an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

His coach can't say enough about him. His QB can't, either.

“Jerry, he's a guy who just knows how to get open," Bridgewater affirmed Wednesday. "You watch him, he's a guy who has a plan every snap. If a defensive back is playing him outside leverage, he'll come up with a plan in order to win to get to where he needs to be in order to get the ball. If a guy is playing him inside leverage or tries to jump-jam him, he always has a plan. You love to see that in your wide receivers because now they know how to get open, they know how to create separation. If you’ve been following him throughout training camp and even throughout his early career, he's been finding ways to get open and he's been having some success. We look forward to getting all the guys going. I love that room because they all compete. There are no egos in that room. Everyone is like man if this guy has success, then it's his day and we're going to ride with him. You love to see that. It's a selfless room and we're glad that we have that type of room.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
428
Followers
625
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Broncos News#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Vic Fangio Officially Names Bobby Massie Broncos' Starting RT

Six days before the 2021 season opener, the Denver Broncos formally anointed Ja'Wuan James' successor. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio announced Monday that Bobby Massie has vanquished Calvin Anderson to win the team's starting right tackle competition. “Yeah, he's kept it," Fangio said. "He held off a good charge by...
NFLDenver Post

Kiszla: Vic Fangio doesn’t let pressure faze him — even when listed as 5/1 favorite to be first NFL coach to lose his job in 2021

During the dog days of training camp, Broncos coach Vic Fangio celebrated his 63rd birthday. But after a lifetime working in the NFL, he can sense when the blitz is coming. As we stand under the summer sun, Uncle Vic feels the heat. He knows our one-on-one conversation will eventually wind its way to the subject of his uncertain job security as the Broncos begin the third season on his watch.
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater and Vic Fangio’s fate is tied together

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) With just 18 days separating the Denver Broncos and the New...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: How Jerry Jeudy Benefits From QB Change

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports. News broke earlier this week that Teddy Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and there’s one player who is sure to benefit the most. Alright Broncos Country, I know the quarterback news might’ve not been...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Jerry Jeudy’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s 2020 season consisted of ups and downs given the team’s quarterback situation. His fantasy football outlook and ADP are interesting in 2021 due to the return of receiver Courtland Sutton — is Jeudy the Broncos receiver to have on your roster this season?. Jerry...
NFLDenver Post

Keeler vs. O’Halloran: How quick a hook should Broncos coach Vic Fangio have with his quarterbacks?

Keeler: Vic Fangio wasn’t joshing — the Broncos have two perfectly capable/competent/functional NFL quarterbacks on hand in Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. And those two QBs, in both good and bad ways, didn’t do much in August to separate themselves from the other guy. For the sake of argument — and for the sake of Lock fans who feel so badly scorned — what if the Bridgewater from those first two Broncos offensive drives Saturday night comes back? Or worse, what if he stays? How much patience would you have with Steady Teddy before you take the safety off and stick Dauntless Drew back in?
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Predicting Jerry Jeudy’s sophomore season

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is one...
NFLPosted by
Weekly Spiral

Why the Vic Fangio scheme is sweeping the NFL

There’s a hot not-so-new scheme circulating on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL. That scheme stems from Vic Fangio. Fangio had great success in his time with the Bears which led him to being hired as the head coach for the Denver Broncos. That eventually spawned Brandon Staley, who worked as a linebackers coach with Fangio in both Chicago and Denver. He then joined Sean McVay in Los Angeles as the Rams’ defensive coordinator and is now the Chargers’ head coach. The Fangio and Staley influence doesn’t stop there. The Green Bay Packers hired Joe Barry who was the linebackers coach with the Rams under Staley and the Bears have promoted Sean Desai who spent four seasons with Fangio before he left for Denver.
NFLYardbarker

Vic Fangio Admits he 'Immediately Gravitated' to Teddy Bridgewater

Some Denver Broncos fans wonder whether Drew Lock ever had a chance to 'truly' win the starting quarterback job. After being pitted in a "50/50" competition all summer with newcomer Teddy Bridgewater, the incumbent was unseated by the veteran. Both quarterbacks shined in their respective opportunities to play with the...
NFLDaily Record

Broncos Briefs: Vic Fangio adjusts regular season in-week schedule for players

In his first two seasons, Broncos coach Vic Fangio’s in-week schedule gave the players Monday off, semi-abnormal because most teams have Tuesdays off. But when the Broncos reconvene for their first regular-season week, Fangio will flip the schedule — players will work Mondays and be off Tuesdays. “There are benefits...
NFLthednvr.com

Javonte Williams continues to draw incredible praise, this time from Vic Fangio

Another week, another massive compliment for the Broncos’ rookie running back. Following Denver’s final preseason game, Teddy Bridgewater compared Javonte Williams to four-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara. On Monday, leading up to his NFL debut, Vic Fangio said there’s no sign of rookie in the Broncos’ second-round pick. Not a...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Denver Broncos 2021 Season Preview

In many ways, the Denver Broncos have undergone a massive change since the 2021 calendar began. In others, not so much. At the conclusion of Denver's 5-11 finish last year, John Elway relinquished his duties as general manager, receding into the background for the final year of his contract as the team's president of football operations. A search for a new GM ensued, with the Broncos interviewing multiple candidates.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Broncos are playoffs or bust with Teddy Bridgewater under center

With Denver turning to the veteran Teddy Bridgewater over third-year man Drew Lock, head coach Vic Fangio is going all in for 2021. It’s now or never for Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos. Denver hasn’t made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50, and the Broncos decided to give...

Comments / 0

Community Policy