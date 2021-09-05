Florida Sheriff, Senator Scott Help Deputy Rescue 33 Family Members From Kabul

A sheriff’s office deputy in Florida, who happens to be a hero that served side by side with the US Marines in Afghanistan, has quite the story to tell.

Deputy Mubarak, with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, was born in eastern Afghanistan approximately 39 years ago, his exact birthday is unknown.

His father allowed both Deputy Mubarak and his brother to become interpreters for the U.S. Military. For several years, Deputy Mubarak served alongside the U.S. Special Forces and specifically, Marine Colonel Randy Hoffman, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman’s cousin.

Mubarak assisted the military with securing high-level intelligence for several years and is very highly regarded by the military and specifically, the US Marines.

Because of his work overseas, he was granted citizenship in the United States. He brought his wife and children to the states and began his journey at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He later spent time in Quantico, Virginia, Twentynine Palms, California, Camp Pendleton, California, and Indiana.

While at Camp Pendleton, Deputy Mubarak again worked closely with the Marines and went on deployment from 2010 to 2011 in southern Afghanistan.

Upon his return, Deputy Mubarak moved to Indiana where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Central Eurasian Studies. He also became a graduate teaching assistant. I should mention Deputy Mubarak also has two high school diplomas, one he earned in Afghanistan, and the other he earned while in California.

In March 2021, Deputy Mubarak and his family moved to Sarasota. He was hired by the sheriff’s office on April 2, 2021, and immediately started attending the law enforcement academy. He completed the academy in June and won awards in academics and physical fitness.

Sheriff Hoffman has been working closely with Senator Rick Scott, FL-R, and others, to assist in getting Deputy Mubarak’s family to the airport in Kabul during the recent Taliban takeover.

“It has been an extremely difficult process however, a few days ago, 33 out of 34 of Deputy Mubarak’s family members made it safely to the tarmac and are now in Ft. Bliss in Texas. Because of Deputy Mubarak’s work with U.S. Special Forces and the imminent danger to his family, they are being processed with Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) through the U.S. State Department,” said Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

Mubarak’s 33 family members are currently in Texas waiting to be able to make their way to Sarasota to start their new lives.

Sheriff Hoffman created a Go Fund Me page Wednesday on Deputy Mubarak’s behalf.

To help Deputy Mubarak, someone that risked his life side by side with the US military, please click on the link to be redirected to the fundraiser. https://www.gofundme.com/f/afghan-interpreter-family-relocation-mission.

