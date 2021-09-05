CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MSU Football: Progression of the Freshmen through game 1, 2021 season

By Gene Swindoll
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State has 42 redshirt and true freshmen on this year's roster. Of those 42, eight played in the opening season game against Louisiana Tech this past weekend. The eight freshmen who played included redshirt long snapper Colby Cox, redshirt linebacker Rodney Groce, redshirt long snapper Hayes Hammond, true freshman running back Ke'Travion Hargrove, redshirt wide receiver Rufus Harvey, redshirt offensive lineman Grant Jackson, true freshman running back Simeon Price and true freshman wide receiver Rodarius Thomas (goes by Rara).

