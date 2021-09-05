CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two injured in Hanover accident

Observer
 5 days ago

HANOVER — Two women were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Routes 5 and 20 on Sunday. At 2:30 p.m., Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and spoke with Katrina Haskins, 17, of Silver Creek, who sustained minor injuries and was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital. The other operator Francine Torres, 55, of Silver Creek, sustained injuries and was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

