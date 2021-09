After a slow start, the Jacksonville Jaguars have named Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback. Not a big surprise for the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Despite not scoring a touchdown through two preseason games, Lawrence is still the silver lining in the dark cloud of this offense. We have to remember that head coach Urban Meyer likes big plays, his ideal offense is up tempo with high percentage throws but his offensive coaches do not want to show their hand in the preseason. Instead, Meyer is forcing his rookie quarterback to go through his progressions and trust his offense.