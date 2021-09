‘Teen Mom OG’ stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have finally shared photos of their baby girl Rya Rose’s face, and she’s so gorgeous. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, 29, and husband Tyler Baltierra just introduced their newborn daughter, Rya Rose, to the world and she’s just as beautiful as we imagined her to be. After welcoming their fourth daughter on August 28, Catelynn and Tyler shared the first photos of their baby girl on Sept. 8. The little one sucked on her pacifier in the pics, and was joined by her big sisters in some of the images, as well.