Sept. 25: Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
The Franklin County Solid Waste District is planning to hold the 2021 household hazardous waste collection on Saturday, Sept. 25th at the Orange Transfer Station. Residents and businesses must pre-register by September 17th. Online pre-registrations may be submitted at: www.franklincountywastedistrict.org/hazwasteday.html. Mail-in registration forms are available at participating town transfer stations and some Town Halls (while supplies last), and in local newspapers.www.atholdailynews.com
