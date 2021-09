BOSTON (CBS) — Entrants in the 125th Boston Marathon will need to either provide proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test in order to participate in the fall race, the Boston Athletic Association announced Thursday. This year’s Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 11. Prior to bib number pick-up, marathon participants will be required to either produce proof of a complete vaccination series of a World Health Organization-certified vaccine or produce a negative COVID-19 test, which will be administered on site in a Boston Marathon medical tent. Vaccine verification will occur Friday, October 8 through Sunday,...