10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael James Shaw

Michael James Shaw is famous for his roles across both television and the big screen. He is famous for playing an FBI agent in the hit show “Limitless,” just as much as he is famous for being part of the Marvel franchise. Everything he touches turns to gold, so it is never a surprise when people see him taking on a new role with vigor and grace. He’s good at it, and he’s not slowing down. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about your favorite on-screen hero/villain.