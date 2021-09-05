CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael James Shaw

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael James Shaw is famous for his roles across both television and the big screen. He is famous for playing an FBI agent in the hit show “Limitless,” just as much as he is famous for being part of the Marvel franchise. Everything he touches turns to gold, so it is never a surprise when people see him taking on a new role with vigor and grace. He’s good at it, and he’s not slowing down. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about your favorite on-screen hero/villain.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael James Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Howard University#Fbi#Marvel#Vanguard High School#Bfa#Juilliard School#Mfa#The Ocala Civic Theater#The Marion Theater#Universal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Beverly Hills, CARadar Online.com

Sad Last Days: Jack Nicholson ‘Forced Into Retirement’ From Hollywood, Friends Fear ‘He Has Dementia’

Jack Nicholson has not been seen publicly in over a year—and close friends fear the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia, Radar has been told. The 84-year-old acting legend is currently living out his “sad last days” at his longtime, sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif. Since the '70s, Jack has owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,303 sq. ft. property.
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Billy Dee Williams & Japanese Wife Teruko Nakagami Are the Lucky Grandparents of Multicultural Grandkids

Billy Dee Williams is married to a lovely Japanese woman named Teruko Nakagami, and together, they raise multicultural grandkids. It's not every day you see a multicultural family in Hollywood, but for Billy Dee Williams and his wife Teruko Nakagami, that's their reality. Initially, people were shocked when the actor started posting photos of his grandchildren on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey reveals Gayle King has been on every vacation with her and partner Stedman since divorce

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have shared insight into their close friendship, with the friends revealing that most of their vacations are taken together.Winfrey and King discussed their bond, and why it is stronger than any romantic relationship, during their new Oprah Daily series The OG Chronicles: Joy Ride, which sees the pair reimagine a road trip that they took in 2006 from California to New York.In the first installment of the three-part series, Winfrey revealed that her friend of 45 years has joined her and her long-term partner Stedman Graham on every vacation they have taken since King divorced...
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Diddy Caught Making Out With 'Selling Sunset' Star Brett Oppenheim's Girlfriend Tina Louise Months Before Dating New Partner Joie Chavis

Diddy seems to be happy with his new girlfriend, Joie Chavis, but he seemed downright elated when he was caught making out with Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend, Tina Louise, just a few short months ago. Article continues below advertisement. Last October, the 51-year-old rapper-turned-mogul was photographed enjoying more...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jenny Slatten Does Heroic Deed, Saves Lives!

Jenny Slatten is still trying to figure out her relationship with Sumit Singh. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has been through a lot. His family has been less than accepting of his American love who is thirty years his senior. This would also be Sumit’s second round at marriage so a lot of factors have gone into the whole situation. Still, the two are attempting to stick it out. Now, Jenny is showing how much love she has to give in more ways than one.
West Lafayette, INPosted by
Amomama

The Difficult Childhood of Anissa Jones from “Family Affair” and the Tragic Story of Her Death in 1976

Anissa Jones was trapped in the role of little Buffy from "Family Affair" and when she finally got away from it all, her life was tragically cut short. Anissa Jones was born on March 11, 1958, in West Lafayette, Indiana. Her mother, Mary Paula Jones, studied zoology, while her father was an engineer. He got a job in aerospace engineering and their family moved to California because of it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy