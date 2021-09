The rise of women in leadership over the past decade would not have been possible without the gritty, strong-minded, trailblazing female luminaries that came before them. Disruptors like Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who fought for women’s right to vote, challengers like Kathryn Graham, who became the first female to take the helm of a Fortune 500 company, and today's leaders like Karen Lynch, who oversees the $268 billion retail health care giant CVS Health, have all boldly stormed into territory previously uncharted for women. Every woman behind these has benefitted from their refusal to accept the status quo.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 12 DAYS AGO