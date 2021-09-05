SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A San Luis Obispo man was arrested and faces possible arson charges after he allegedly lit multiple trash cans on fire in downtown SLO.

San Luis Obispo police responded to downtown SLO around 5:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple fires in trash cans. Officers viewed surveillance footage of the fires and identified the suspect as local homeless man.

Police went to Rosa Park and located the 38-year-old man who police say had just started another fire in a trash can.

He was taken into custody by police and officers recovered evidence of the crimes on his person.

The trash cans, which are owned by the City of San Luis Obispo, were the only things damaged.

The man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail where he awaits eight charges for arson.

His bail was set at $100,000.

The post San Luis Obispo man arrested on suspicion of lighting trash cans on fire appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .