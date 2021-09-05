CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

WNBA honors its top 25 players all-time

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA honored its past and present when it announced the league’s top 25 players Sunday.

The “W25” has 10 current players, including Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart. Former stars Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings, Katie Smith and Sheryl Swoopes are among 15 retired players selected by a panel of media members and women’s basketball pioneers and advocates.

It’s the fourth time that the league, in its 25th season, has produced a list of its top players. Bird, Catchings, Cynthia Cooper, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson, Leslie, Smith, Swoopes and Tina Thompson also were recognized on each of the previous anniversary lists.

“It’s a huge honor to be named among the top 25 players in league history and I’m in awe that I’m a part of such a prestigious list,” Bird said. “It’s been incredible to experience the rise in the level of competition in the past 25 years and I’m excited to see what the future holds for this league.”

To be considered for the group, players must have played at least two seasons and met four of seven criteria: won a major individual award; selected to either the All-WNBA First Team or All-WNBA Second Team; selected to either the WNBA All-Defensive First Team or WNBA All-Defensive Second Team; selected to the WNBA All-Star Game; a member of a WNBA championship team; currently ranked among the top 40 career leaders in at least one major statistical category; and/or a recipient of the WNBA’s season-long Community Assist Award.

“Throughout this season, the WNBA and our fans are celebrating the impact the WNBA has made on sports and society over a quarter of a century,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “I can think of no better way to honor those responsible for that impact than by unveiling the members of this prestigious group, The W25.”

Fans will be able to vote for their choice as the greatest of all-time. The fans’ pick will be revealed during the WNBA Finals.

___

The W25

Seimone Augustus, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Tina Charles, Cynthia Cooper, Elena Delle Donne, Sylvia Fowles, Yolanda Griffith, Brittney Griner, Becky Hammon, Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Angel McCoughtry Maya Moore, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Tichia Penicheiro, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Smith, Breanna Stewart, Sheryl Swoopes, Diana Taurasi, Tina Thompson, Lindsay Whalen.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Lauren Jackson
Person
Yolanda Griffith
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Lisa Leslie
Person
Lindsay Whalen
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Tamika Catchings
Person
Sheryl Swoopes
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Tina Thompson
Person
Katie Smith
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Cappie Pondexter
Person
Cathy Engelbert
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Sue Bird
Person
Becky Hammon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#W25#Leslie Smith#The All Wnba First Team#All Wnba Second Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Where does Kawhi Leonard rank in greatest players of all time?

Kawhi Leonard has had an illustrious NBA career that’s taken twists and turns no one saw coming. The two-time NBA Champion, now currently with the LA Clippers, came into the league as a strong, lanky defender with an offensive game that would needed developing. Now, he’s easily one of the best two-way players the league has ever seen.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBAPopculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Blocks Tim Duncan, And Tim Duncan Takes Revenge On The Next Play

It's always great to watch NBA legends going at it, especially when we talk about two of the greatest players to set foot on the court. We couldn't see Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan competing against each other in their best moment. Still, we got a glimpse of how those duels could've gone during TD's rookie season in the league.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Could Score 23-25 Points A Game If He Shot 75-80% On Free Throws

Ben Simmons is one of the league's best players, despite the glaring flaws in his game. He can facilitate for shooters, defend all positions at a high level, and his finishing at the rim is fairly solid. Simmons is one of the most athletic players in the league as well, and it is easy to see his appeal. However, he did not perform that well in the playoffs from a scoring standpoint, leading many to question his ability. His lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting were both problems for the 76ers during the playoffs as well.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kyle Kuzma Gives His Honest Take On LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma's time with the Los Angeles Lakers can only be described as turbulent. The young star had a solid first few seasons with the team although once LeBron and Anthony Davis came over, Kuzma struggled to find his rhythm. In this year's playoffs, Kuzma had a rough series against the Phoenix Suns, and it had fans demanding for a trade. In the end, that is what happened as the Lakers sent Kuzma to the Washington Wizards in a package deal that brought Russell Westbrook to L.A.

Comments / 0

Community Policy