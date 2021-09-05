Person killed in crash that shut down southbound US-27 in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash Sunday on US-27 left one person dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a deadly two-vehicle crash happened at around 3 p.m. on US-27 and Vineyard Way.

Southbound lanes of US-27 were blocked due to the crash investigation.

Troopers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

