Lake County, FL

Person killed in crash that shut down southbound US-27 in Lake County, troopers say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
Person killed in crash that shut down southbound US-27 in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash Sunday on US-27 left one person dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a deadly two-vehicle crash happened at around 3 p.m. on US-27 and Vineyard Way.

Southbound lanes of US-27 were blocked due to the crash investigation.

Troopers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the crash and give continuing coverage on Eyewitness News.

