Serena Williams & Her Daughter Olympia, 4, Make A Yummy ‘Rainbow Cake’ Together — Watch

Shutterstock

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her and her daughter Olympia mixing cake ingredients, including sprinkles, together while showing off their sweet bond.

Serena Williams, 39, is teaching her daughter Olympia, 4, how to bake! The tennis champ shared an Instagram video that featured her and the tot wearing white tops and pink skirts while standing in a kitchen and making a colorful cake on Sept. 5. In the clip, the proud mom asks her little girl what she’s making and she excitingly responds with, “rainbow cake” while mixing the ingredients in a bowl.

“Rainbow cake? I thought it was sprinkle cake,” Serena responds before she tells her mini me to add more milk. When Olympia accidentally pours in a little too much, she preciously says, “Sorry” and her mom comes to the rescue by adding more flour to even the batter out. Olympia then eats a spoonful of sprinkles before adorably correcting Serena after she introduced them as “bakers Olympia and Serena.”

“Mama!” she replies before the athlete then corrects herself and repeats, “Olympia and Mama!”

Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

The video brought on a lot of supportive comments from followers who love the mother and daughter duo’s baking time. “Love how she insists on Mama! ❤️😍 beautiful family Serena 💝,” one follower wrote while another agreed by adding, “The girl is so intelligent to have insisted in Mama instead of Serena.” A third shared, “I love how down -to-earth she is growing up” and others left smiley face emojis.

Before her latest cake-baking video, Serena made headlines when she shared a hilarious video of Olympia almost firing her during a piano lesson. It happened when the doting parent pressed the wrong key while they were playing together and she then jokingly asked, “Are you gonna fire me?” Luckily, Olympia seemed to let it slide!

Serena, who is teaching her daughter a lot of things, including her sport, tennis, cheekily captioned the video with, “I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano” along with a racquet and tennis ball emoji as well as a piano emoji.