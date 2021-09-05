Walt Disney World Memories: Cinderella Castle Through the Years
From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Steven Miller. I’ve lost count of the number of photographs I’ve taken of the magnificent Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom Park. Inspired by Walt Disney’s 12th full-length animated feature, “Cinderella,” this 189-foot-tall structure is the crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort. For the upcoming “World’s Most Magical Celebration,” the castle has received a royal makeover, with a new color scheme that includes bold, shimmering and regal enhancements. Today, I’d like to journey back to the beginning with a look at Cinderella Castle throughout the years from archives.www.themainstreetmouse.com
