Democrats are pushing Joe Biden to increase funding for the global Covid-19 vaccine rollout in their $3.5 trillion spending bill.A group of 116 Democratic lawmakers wrote to the president and congressional leaders asking them for $34bn in federal funding to increase vaccine manufacturing around the world.And they have argued that the White House needs to do more to fight the pandemic globally to prevent the development of new variants.While the US has vaccinated more than 53 per cent of the population, many countries have vaccinated just a tiny percentage of their citizens.Backers of the congressional push say that have...