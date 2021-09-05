NYS DOL offers up free job hunting resources to get New Yorkers back to work
NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Labor is offering residents free resources to help them transition back into the workforce. Some of the resources focus on assisting New Yorkers with career exploration like JobZone, resume assistance, interview insight and more. Job seekers in every region of the state can learn about virtual career fairs, workshops and classes by visiting DOL’s Career Calendar.www.wivb.com
