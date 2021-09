Agriculture officials from Nebraska and two other states have decided to put more investment into the California ethanol-based fuel market. The Nebraska Corn Board on Tuesday announced that it and corn checkoff organizations in Kansas and Missouri will provide California fuel retailers $1.25 million over the next year to increase availability of gasoline with an 85% ethanol blend, known commercially as E-85. The fuel will be supplied by Pearson Fuels, the largest E-85 distributor in California with nearly 250 retail stations located throughout the state.