Wilkes-barre, PA

VALOR Foundation holds ‘Stand Down’ event in Wilkes-Barre

 4 days ago
The VALOR Foundation held one of their “Stand Down” homeless outreach events on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre. The group provided the area’s homeless community with food, clothing, toiletries and other basic necessities. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The VALOR Foundation, an organization of veterans who volunteer their time to aid and assist veterans in need, continued their mission with a “Stand Down” event on Sunday morning, providing food, clothing and other supplies to Wilkes-Barre’s homeless community.

Tents shielded the volunteers and the needy from some early rain showers at the “Stand Down,” set up in the lot next to McDonald’s on the corner of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Northampton Street.

“Our aim is to assist homeless veterans and veterans who are on the verge of homelessness,” said Zacheriah Taylor, VALOR’s Stand Down Outreach Coordinator for the Wilkes-Barre area. “We have a makeshift department store set up here, clothes, hygiene products, basic everyday things.”

VALOR holds these “Stand Down” events almost every weekend in locations up and down the eastern part of Pennsylvania. In addition to Wilkes-Barre, the organization also has a Luzerne County presence in Hazleton, with additional “Stand Downs” in places like East Stroudsburg, Allentown, Lansford and a few other locations.

Volunteer Mike Meining estimated that a typical event on a Sundays could provide food and essential items to as many as 100 people in need; in Wilkes-Barre, the number typically skews a bit lower, according to Meining.

“We usually get around 40 to 50 vets that come to this one,” Meining said. “The weather might play a factor today.”

Aiding the VALOR volunteers on Sunday were representatives from the Luzerne County Military Affairs Council, led by Council founder Pete Kondrosky.

“We help out with VALOR when they need it, our group has the same core mission as VALOR does,” Kondrosky said. “We’re happy to be a part of this and to help out.”

While an event like Sunday’s is geared more toward immediate help for homeless vets, supplies and essential items that they need right now, VALOR also works toward finding housing for the vets, with a facility in Monroe County known as “Paul’s House” open to vets in need of a place to stay.

For newly housed veterans, VALOR also provides furniture and other household necessities.

“Just because we get the vets into a house, they still have nothing,” Taylor said. “We furnish their housing, deliver everything they need right to them.”

VALOR will host another “Stand Down” event next weekend in East Stroudburg, and the organization is eyeing a return to Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 7.

