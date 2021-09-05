Minnesota-Tampa Bay Runs

Big nights at the plate from Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman powered the Tigers to a win in Pittsburgh, avoiding the series sweep with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday night. Matt Manning got the start in this one, and it was a good one, if abbreviated. After a leadoff single from Ke’Bryan Hayes, Manning got Yoshi Tsutsugo on a fly ball and then struck out both Brian Reynolds and Colin Moran swinging over sliders to wrap the first inning. In the second, Ben Gamel led off with a ground-rule double and eventually scored. In an 0-2 count, with two outs and pitcher Mitch Keller on deck, Manning got too much plate with a slider and Kevin Newman slapped it through the left side of the infield for an RBI single.