CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Froth in the stock market makes impending correction look almost 'obvious,' Miller Tabak strategist says

By Keris Lahiff, @kerisalison
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq held near records to end the week despite a disappointing jobs report. Both those indices reached all-time highs on Thursday and hovered near those on Friday. Markets have extended a relentless rally that has stretched through the summer despite a resurgence in Covid cases across the U.S.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#The Stock Market#Miller#Tabak#Covid#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Gamestop#Qqq Nasdaq 100 Etf#Lido Advisors#Chantico Global#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it’s sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

Dividend stocks have vastly outperformed non-dividend-paying stocks over the long run. This trio of dividend stocks offers the perfect combination of growth, value, and income potential. Since the Great Recession ended 12 years ago, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. That's because a dovish central bank and historically low lending rates...
Stocksinvesting.com

These 2 Stocks Will Plunge More Than 50% According to Wall Street Bears

Shares of some fundamentally weak stocks have hit record price highs over the past few months due solely to social-media hype surrounding them. However, given rising concerns over the Delta variant’s impact on economic recovery, many analysts expect the stock market to remain volatile in the near term. Amid this environment, Wall Street analysts expect popular Reddit stocks GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to plunge in price in the coming months. Read on.The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes tumbled on Tuesday, as concerns related to the economy's faltering recovery overshadowed optimism over the Federal Reserve’s possible continuation of its accommodating stance following disappointing U.S. payroll data.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Double

Because analysts are still cleaving to the possibility of a market correction in the near term, high-yielding dividend stocks should attract retail investors’ attention. As such, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying stocks, Siemens (SIEGY (BA:SIEGY)), National CineMedia (NCMI), and FedNat (FNHC) to double in price soon. Let’s discuss.Dividend stocks have been the go-to option for income investors amid the Fed’s continuing low-interest-rate policy. Despite the solid economic comeback, analysts are still holding out the possibility of a market correction soon based on overvaluation.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 FAANG Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid

We think China’s crackdown on its big tech companies has the potential to enhance the growth of fundamentally strong FAANG stocks Apple In. (AAPL), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Conversely, we think U.S. antitrust concerns and decelerating growth make Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) best avoided now. So, read on to learn more.FAANG stocks represent some of the biggest technology companies in the United States, which have historically been some of the favorites of institutional and retail investors. These large-cap tech companies capitalized on the pandemic-driven disruption last year to boost their market presence significantly. Wedbush’s Dan Ives expects the recent federal crackdown against big techs in China to bolster the growth of tech stocks in the United States.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Cisco stock falls after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. are off 1.4% in premarket trading Thursday after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal-weight from overweight. She wrote that Cisco's valuation discount relative to the S&P 500 is now approaching historical levels, suggesting to her that future appreciation for the stock would have to come from earnings upside, not multiple expansion. "We remain positively included on the demand environment, but think further multiple expansion will require the company to be further along in software transition and hyperscale contribution," she wrote. "While we would expect to hear more about both of these at the upcoming Analyst Day, we are not expecting them to be major drivers of earnings growth over the next couple years." Though hyperscale and software now make up about a third of Cisco's revenue, Marshall sees "a long way to go before they are more meaningful earnings drivers, keeping the bull case out of reach in the near term." She raised her price target on Cisco's stock to $59 from $57 in her note to clients. Shares have risen 8.6% over the past three months as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 1.3%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Is Beating the Market Today

Despite some mildly discouraging recent developments for its coronavirus vaccine booster ambitions, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was a standout stock on Tuesday. It was up by nearly 5% in mid-afternoon trading on several fresh pieces of news. So what. Just after market hours on Friday, Moderna announced that it submitted a conditional...
StocksFOXBusiness

Wall Street sounds alarm on stock market pullback

Wall Street strategists are growing more concerned that a slowing U.S. economy could derail the stock market’s record run. The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed 20% this year, booking 54 record-high closes along the way, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index has not seen a 10% pullback in 369 trading days, the longest stretch since the 501 trading days from February 2016 to February 2018.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks to Buy in September

A company built around open-source code is disrupting a huge segment of the software industry. Digitizing the agreement workflow is minting cash for this fast grower. A biotech with its hand in multiple cutting-edge programs is delivering for patients and shareholders. Momentum can be a powerful force in the market....
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Vanguard ETFs Lead as Flows Into U.S. Market Smash $600 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Six weeks after topping a record for yearly inflows, exchange-traded funds in the U.S. have added another $100 billion. Investors have now poured $605 billion into the $6.8 trillion industry in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The previous record for a full calendar year was $497 billion in 2020, which was overtaken in late July.
Stocksmarketpulse.com

Stocks little changed, ECB moderates purchases, another pandemic low for jobless claims, bitcoin bounce

US stocks pared losses after weekly jobless claims hit a fresh pandemic low and as the ECB turns optimistic enough to moderate their PEPP buying. The S&P 500 index won’t make a major move unless inflation heats up or if delta variant concerns ease further and the economy can resume reopening. The global economic recovery will be led by Europe in the third quarter and that should be very positive for European equities.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Surging Tech Stocks: Can They Go Higher?

Does their business momentum live up to their stocks' soaring prices?. The fastest-growing company of these three is also bringing in the most profit. Shares of each of these companies could perform well over the long haul, but one stock looks more attractive than the others. Many stocks have performed...
Stocksthebalance.com

What Are Index ETFs?

Index ETFs are exchange-traded funds that aim to duplicate and track a benchmark index, like the S&P 500. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be bought and sold on exchanges intraday (during normal trading hours), and they have some tax and cost advantages over mutual funds. You can use index ETFs as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy