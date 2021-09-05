N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets first. Jonathan Villar doubles to left field. Francisco Lindor walks. Pete Alonso singles to shallow right field. Francisco Lindor to second. Jonathan Villar to third. Michael Conforto singles to center field. Pete Alonso to second. Francisco Lindor scores. Jonathan Villar scores. Javier Baez singles to center field. Michael Conforto to third. Pete Alonso scores. Jeff McNeil out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Juan Soto. Javier Baez to second. Michael Conforto scores. Kevin Pillar pops out to shallow infield to Josh Bell. Patrick Mazeika called out on strikes.

MLBSFGate

San Francisco-N.Y. Mets Runs

Giants fourth. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to deep left field to Dominic Smith. Brandon Belt pops out to shallow left field to Javier Baez. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Alex Dickerson walks. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 1,...
MLBneworleanssun.com

Pete Alonso hits homers 100, 101 as Mets top Marlins

Pete Alonso slugged his 100th career homer and added one more long ball as the New York Mets defeated the host Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night. Alonso was playing in his 347th game. Only Ryan Howard (325 games) reached 100 homers faster than Alonso, who also hit No. 1 in Miami on April 1, 2019.
MLBNew York Post

Pete Alonso’s milestone homer helps Mets roll past sloppy Marlins

MIAMI — In a season of mostly disappointing performances from Mets hitters, Pete Alonso has refused to follow the trend. The team’s most consistent force this season, Alonso reached a milestone Tuesday night, when he blasted a shot over the left field fence at loanDepot park in the first inning. The homer was No. 100 in a celebrated young career that may not have yet reached full potential. For good measure, Alonso homered again in the ninth, the final dagger to the Marlins in the Mets’ 9-4 victory.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Look Back on Pete Alonso’s First 100 Home Runs

Pete Alonso. The Polar Bear. The two-time Home Run Derby Champion. The Mets single-season home run record holder. The Major League rookie home run record holder. It took 347 games for Alonso to send 100 balls over the fence, the fewest of any Met. Mike Piazza needed 379 games, Carlos Delgado 443, and Dave Kingman 374 to reach the mark. Alonso is the youngest to do it by a wide margin and joins Piazza and Delgado as the only two to do it in their first three seasons with the team.
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Seattle Mariners miss golden shot at wild-card gain, lose in 10th to Houston Astros

HOUSTON — Their late-inning flirtation with danger — consistently allowing the tying run to get into scoring position and the go-ahead run to come to the plate — never resulted in disaster. Working with a one-run lead, Casey Sadler (sixth), Drew Steckenrider (seventh) and Diego Castillo (eighth) executed enough pitches...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Injury News

After an incredible stretch of baseball in August, the New York Yankees have been going through a rough patch to start September. To make matters worse, their pitching rotation has been depleted by injuries. Just a few days after All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole suffered a hamstring injury, the Yankees announced...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBSFGate

N.Y. Yankees-Oakland Runs

Athletics fourth. Matt Olson flies out to deep left center field to Brett Gardner. Yan Gomes singles to deep left field. Jed Lowrie singles to center field. Yan Gomes to second. Matt Chapman reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jed Lowrie to second. Yan Gomes to third. Fielding error by Gio Urshela. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Matt Chapman out at second. Jed Lowrie to third. Yan Gomes scores. Chad Pinder strikes out swinging.
MLBSFGate

N.Y. Yankees-L.A. Angels Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep left field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Aaron Judge singles to shallow center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop. Aaron Judge out at second. Anthony Rizzo scores. Joey Gallo flies out to right center field to Juan Lagares.
MLBSFGate

Baltimore-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Orioles fourth. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Trey Mancini singles to center field. Ramon Urias flies out to deep center field to Brett Gardner. Pedro Severino doubles to left field. Trey Mancini to third. Jorge Mateo walks. Pedro Severino to third. Trey Mancini scores. Ryan McKenna strikes out swinging. 1...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ how schweet it is

Let’s be frank — this team is &$@?% fun now. They deserve all the love they can get. And so do you. Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. The Cubs have instituted a collage of coaches. Next up, interpretive dance as a home run trot. Please stand by for a &!$#@/ message from our sponsor.
MLBSFGate

Toronto-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Blue jays first. George Springer grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to Anthony Rizzo. Marcus Semien homers to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to right field. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2,...
MLBSFGate

Minnesota-Cleveland Runs

Twins fifth. Max Kepler walks. Brent Rooker called out on strikes. Ben Rortvedt called out on strikes. Andrelton Simmons singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Max Kepler scores. Luis Arraez walks. Byron Buxton flies out to shallow center field to Myles Straw. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2...
MLBMiami Herald

Command eludes Edward Cabrera in Miami Marlins loss to New York Mets

The highlight of top pitcher prospect Edward Cabrera’s third Miami Marlins start came when he was in the batter’s box. With a runner on first in the second inning and an 0-1 count, Cabrera showed bunt to New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco before pulling back and swinging away at a four-seam fastball. Cabrera roped the pitch 102.5 mph down the left-field line for a game-tying RBI double, his first career MLB hit.

