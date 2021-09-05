N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Pete Alonso. The Polar Bear. The two-time Home Run Derby Champion. The Mets single-season home run record holder. The Major League rookie home run record holder. It took 347 games for Alonso to send 100 balls over the fence, the fewest of any Met. Mike Piazza needed 379 games, Carlos Delgado 443, and Dave Kingman 374 to reach the mark. Alonso is the youngest to do it by a wide margin and joins Piazza and Delgado as the only two to do it in their first three seasons with the team.