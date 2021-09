Hydration. It's one of the most critical keys to staying healthy, feeling well, and keeping the body's natural processes functioning normally. To stay hydrated, you know what to do: Drink plenty of fluids, right? Well, yes… but not just any fluids. During these dog days of late summer in a year that's seen record heatwaves in some areas, one Cleveland Clinic dietitian has shared a warning about a few drinks that can actually further deplete your body of the water it needs.