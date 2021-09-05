Beyond the Byline: The day the hills of Plymouth were flooded

Bill O’Boyle

Growing up on “the hill” in Plymouth, we never worried about flooding.

If the Susquehanna River was ever to rise to where we lived, the world would be ending.

So we thought.

Until July 3, 2011.

On that day, Mother Nature flexed her muscle in the region once again, causing devastation along Coal Creek — just a few streets over from where I grew up.

How could this have happened?

Well, the flooding of July 3, 2011, some 6 inches of rain fell in less than an hour, causing the Coal Creek to overflow. Homes and properties were severely damaged and the road and two bridges were weakened or washed away, isolating several families.

I talked to Al Ottensman of Smith Row about that event. He was returning home with his son and found 6 inches of water in his basement and a large tree across his lawn. When he and his son walked over to Coal Street, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

“It was like a tidal wave went through there,” he said back then. “We found a woman pinned against her garage. A car was on its roof, homes were off their foundations and the road was gone.”

Ottensman’s son, Robert, waded through water and mud to rescue the woman and walked her to safety.

“Phones were down,” Robert Ottensman said. “We had to do what we could.”

State Sen. John Yudichak said the damage was estimated at $5 million and fell well short of the threshold for federal aid. Federal, state and county officials worked together with Plymouth Borough and Plymouth Township to obtain some $1.3 million in public and private funds to restore the Coal Creek area, he said.

Yudichak said when he and other officials visited the Coal Creek area, they were “stunned” at the amount of devastation because the area sits up high in the hills of Plymouth. These areas were high and dry during the 1972 Agnes Flood.

“Cars were overturned, property was washed away, causing homes to move off their foundations, and the road was wiped out,” Yudichak said in describing the 2011 event.

The creek bed has been restored and retaining walls have been built to alleviate the erosion of property along the creek. The street has been repaired and the bridges replaced or restored.

I talked to Sen. Yudichak about the Coal Creek flowing of 2011. It’s still difficult to comprehend.

“I have never witnessed such a concentrated and destructive storm as the one that dumped six inches of rain in one hour in a small section of Plymouth Borough and Plymouth Township that runs along Coal Creek,” Yudichak said. “I remember getting a call from my father — the Plymouth Township Supervisor Joe Yudichak Sr. — and he said ‘son I’m not calling as your dad — I am calling as a Township Supervisor and you better get your butt up to Coal Creek because all hell has broken lose.”’

Yudichak recalled how homes were ripped from their foundations, cars were tossed around like matchbox toys and the bridge connecting hundreds of families to the main road was completely washed out.”

“My Dad came up with the ingenious idea to find an old military bridge as a temporary fix to ensure residents would not have to face an hour detour to get to their homes,” Yudichak said. “The temporary bridge idea bought us some time to find the resources to build a new bridge — resources that were not going to be easy to find because the unique storm did not meet the standards for federal disaster relief.”

Thankfully, leaders in Plymouth and Plymouth Township collaborated and worked very well together to secure more than $1.3 million in state and federal resources to replace the bridge and fully restore the Coal Creek flood control system.

Back then, residents were angry for a long time because of the delays in getting them assistance, Yudichak said. But he said their resiliency was critical to the comeback effort.

Yudichak said $700,000 in state funds were secured, $450,000 in federal funds and $340,000 came from corporate partners such as Pennsylvania American Water Co.

Pennsylvania American Water Co. had to repair two large water lines and secure them in the creek.

This was two months before Hurricane Lee came through and caused millions of dollars of damage to unprotected areas along the Susquehanna River.

It was a summer of devastation.