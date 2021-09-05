CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Cambridge researchers have created a mathematical model for building muscle

By B. David Zarley
Freethink
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an old tale of ancient Greek wrestler Milo of Croton I first saw taped to the wall of the spartan fitness room of the old Myrtle Beach YMCA. In one of his apocryphal feats of strength, it is said that Milo lofted a bull on his shoulders, butchered it, and devoured it in one day. It’s said he did so by first lifting the bull as a calf while he was a boy, then repeating the feat daily; as the bull and Milo grew, so too did his strength, building muscle along with the bovine.

www.freethink.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Atrophy#Muscle Strength#Muscle Building#Building Muscle#Greek#Myrtle Beach Ymca#University Of Cambridge
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Side Effect of Exercising for Just 60 Seconds, Says Study

In today's modern exercise era when high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is all the rage, most fitness fanatics are well aware of the fact that you can get pretty fit in a fairly short amount of time. After all, ever since Chris Jordan, director of exercise physiology at the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute, created his groundbreaking "7-Minute Workout" in 2013—and published the science supporting the routine in the American College of Sports Medicine's Health & Fitness Journal—there's been something of an exercise arms race to see how short you can make a workout that still achieves results.
Workoutsurbanmatter.com

5 Ways to Increase Strength and Build Muscle Without Weights

Maybe you don’t like lifting weights or maybe your back and joints start “speaking to you” after each weight lifting session. Regardless of the reason, it is perfectly normal to want to avoid the weights area in your gym. Luckily, there are other methods to increase strength and get some...
Workoutsbarbend.com

These Researchers Reveal the Right Way to Train for More Muscle Mass

When it comes to gaining muscle, everything your local gym bro told you is right. Ok, that’s not entirely true, but a position paper from the International Universities Strength and Conditioning Association (IUSCA), published in the International Journal of Strength and Conditioning, states that a handful of tried-and-and true practices may be the right way to approach hypertrophy training.
SciencePhys.org

Synthetic biology enables microbes to build muscle

Would you wear clothing made of muscle fibers? Use them to tie your shoes or even wear them as a belt? It may sound a bit odd, but if those fibers could endure more energy before breaking than cotton, silk, nylon, or even Kevlar, then why not?. Don't worry, this...
Weight Losscarrotsncake.com

Muscle-building hard truths

If may seem counterintuitive, but to lose weight, you need to build (or maintain) muscle. ⁠⁠. 🔹Using only booty bands to grow your glutes⁠⁠. 🔹Avoiding heavy-for-you weights because you think they’ll make you bulky⁠⁠. 🔹Not eating enough to *actually* build muscle (muscle isn’t created from nothing)⁠⁠. 🔹Doing random workouts with...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
CancerPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Public Healthspring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Weight LossL.A. Weekly

Eating This 5 Times A Week Can Extend Your Life

Food has an important influence on our health. A study conducted by Harvard researchers found that eating this food 5 times a week can lead to a longer life. The food you eat is incredibly helpful for a wide variety of things, from your waistline to your heart health. A new study found that eating nuts several times a week can help people live for longer periods of time.
ScienceFreethink

Scientists observed what Einstein predicted a century ago

According to Einstein’s theory of special relativity, first published in 1905, light can be converted into matter when two light particles collide with intense force. But, try as they might, scientists have never been able to do this. No one could create the conditions needed to transform light into matter — until now.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

What a Daily Walking Habit Does to Your Body After 60, Says Science

A recent survey reports that the average American spends two hours every single day lounging on their sofa of choice. Even more striking: a staggering 61% of respondents say their couch has become their "new best friend" ever since COVID-19 arrived, which forced us all indoors. Now, there's nothing wrong with some rest and relaxation, but it's so important for everyone to get up and get moving on a daily basis. There's no easier way to accomplish that than going for a walk. Moreover, while regular physical activity is advisable at any age, it's an absolute non-negotiable past one's 60th birthday.
ScienceFreethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Food to Eat for a Sharper Brain, Says Dietitian

When you think of brain food, does wild sockeye salmon come to mind? If it doesn't, we encourage you to think again. As Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN, and co-founder of Culina Health points out, adequate consumption of omega-3 fatty acids can help us retain information as we're learning it. Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, herring, and sardines are all rich sources of two types of omega-3 fatty acids: EPA and DHA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy