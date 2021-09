VERANA IS A HOTEL built into the mountains above Yelapa, an isolated fishing village in Jalisco, Mexico. The only way to arrive is by boat. Or at least it’s the only way you would want to arrive, I’m told. There is one road through the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains above Yelapa, but it is rough and twisty, made of dirt and rocks. It can take four hours from where the boat launches, and once you get there, you have to hike miles down a jungle path that is only passable part of the year due to the river.