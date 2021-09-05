CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Team Confirms Man City Star Tests Positive For Covid-19

By Harry Siddall
As confirmed by the USMNT Twitter account, Zack Steffen has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the next two World Cup qualifying matches against Canada and Honduras.

The Manchester City and USA goalkeeper will now have to enter a period of 10 days self-isolation before returning to full training with the team. He has been replaced in the USA squad by Sean Johnson.

With his self-isolation, the 26-year-old will miss Manchester City's Premier League games against Leicester City and Southampton, alongside their Champions League opener against RB Leipzig.

The goalkeeper joined the club from Columbus Crew in the summer of 2019 for a fee in the region of £6 million. Known for his excellent distribution, Steffen was seen to be an able deputy for Ederson.

Since then, Steffen spent a year out on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf before becoming a permanent member of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad. In that time, he's made a total of 13 appearances - mainly in the cup competitions.

Steffen played every game of Manchester City's fourth consecutive Carabao Cup triumph last season and successfully covered for number one 'keeper Ederson when the Brazilian himself contracted Covid-19.

Everyone wishes Zack a healthy and speedy recovery.

