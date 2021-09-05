Big Ten Roundup: Week 1 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend's Match-Ups

Big Ten football returned in its full capacity this past weekend, with every team kicking off their 2021 season.

There were numerous greats games across the league, with some even being conference match-ups. The big winners from the true opening weekend included Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State,. On the flip side, the biggest losers were Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:

Scores

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatc

Here are the scores from this past weekend’s Big Ten games:

-Temple (14) at Rutgers (61)

–Ohio State (45) at Minnesota (31)

–Michigan State (38) at Northwestern (21)

–Penn State (16) at Wisconsin (10)

-Western Michigan (14) at Michigan (47)

-Fordham (7) at Nebraska (52)

-Indiana (6) at Iowa (34)

-West Virginia (24) at Maryland (30)

-Oregon State (21) at Purdue (30)

–UTSA (37) at Illinois (30)

Standings

Bryon Houlgrave/The Register

Big Ten East Division

Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak

Michigan State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1

Ohio State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1

Penn State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1

Maryland 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1

Michigan 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1

Rutgers 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1

Indiana 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1

Big Ten West Division

Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak

Illinois 1-0 1.000 1-1 0.500 L1

Iowa 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1

Purdue 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1

Nebraska 0-1 0.000 1-1 0.500 W1

Minnesota 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1

Northwestern 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1

Wisconsin 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1

Next Week's Match-Ups

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend’s Big Ten games:

Saturday (Sept. 11)

-Illinois at Virginia (11 a.m. on ACC Network)

-Youngstown State at Michigan State (12 p.m. on BTN)

-Oregon at Ohio State (12 p.m. on FOX)

-Miami (OH) at Minnesota (12 p.m. on ESPNU)

-Indiana State at Northwestern (12 p.m. on BTN)

-Rutgers at Syracuse (2 p.m. on ACC Network)

-Purdue at UConn (3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network)

-Ball State at Penn State (3:30 p.m. on FS1)

-Buffalo at Nebraska (3:30 p.m. on BTN)

-Iowa at Iowa State (4:30 p.m. on ABC)

-Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (7 p.m. on FS1)

-Idaho at Indiana (7:30 p.m. on BTN)

-Howard at Maryland (7:30 p.m. on BTN)

-Washington at Michigan (8 p.m. on ABC)

*All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)