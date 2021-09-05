Big Ten Roundup: Week 1 Scores, Updated Standings and Next Weekend's Match-Ups
Big Ten football returned in its full capacity this past weekend, with every team kicking off their 2021 season.
There were numerous greats games across the league, with some even being conference match-ups. The big winners from the true opening weekend included Penn State, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State,. On the flip side, the biggest losers were Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Here’s a look at this week’s Big Ten results, updated standings based on those results and a peek ahead to next week’s slate:
Scores
Here are the scores from this past weekend’s Big Ten games:
-Temple (14) at Rutgers (61)
–Ohio State (45) at Minnesota (31)
–Michigan State (38) at Northwestern (21)
–Penn State (16) at Wisconsin (10)
-Western Michigan (14) at Michigan (47)
-Fordham (7) at Nebraska (52)
-Indiana (6) at Iowa (34)
-West Virginia (24) at Maryland (30)
-Oregon State (21) at Purdue (30)
–UTSA (37) at Illinois (30)
Standings
Big Ten East Division
Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak
Michigan State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1
Ohio State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1
Penn State 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1
Maryland 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1
Michigan 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1
Rutgers 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1
Indiana 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1
Big Ten West Division
Team Conference Record Conference Win % Overall Record Overall Win % Streak
Illinois 1-0 1.000 1-1 0.500 L1
Iowa 1-0 1.000 1-0 1.000 W1
Purdue 0-0 0.000 1-0 1.000 W1
Nebraska 0-1 0.000 1-1 0.500 W1
Minnesota 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1
Northwestern 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1
Wisconsin 0-1 0.000 0-1 0.000 L1
Next Week's Match-Ups
Here are the match-ups for this upcoming weekend’s Big Ten games:
Saturday (Sept. 11)
-Illinois at Virginia (11 a.m. on ACC Network)
-Youngstown State at Michigan State (12 p.m. on BTN)
-Oregon at Ohio State (12 p.m. on FOX)
-Miami (OH) at Minnesota (12 p.m. on ESPNU)
-Indiana State at Northwestern (12 p.m. on BTN)
-Rutgers at Syracuse (2 p.m. on ACC Network)
-Purdue at UConn (3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network)
-Ball State at Penn State (3:30 p.m. on FS1)
-Buffalo at Nebraska (3:30 p.m. on BTN)
-Iowa at Iowa State (4:30 p.m. on ABC)
-Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin (7 p.m. on FS1)
-Idaho at Indiana (7:30 p.m. on BTN)
-Howard at Maryland (7:30 p.m. on BTN)
-Washington at Michigan (8 p.m. on ABC)
*All kickoff times are in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
