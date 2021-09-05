Torres Stars in Spain Victory, Grealish Cameo in England Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Five
The domestic season has barely even got going, but we're back again to talk about international performances, and day two of the first break of the season provided plenty of drama and some stand-out moments.
In the second edition of our international round-ups, we'll be running you through events concerning England's 4-0 win over Andorra, Spain's 4-0 thrashing of Georgia and Germany's 6-0 drubbing of Armenia.
Here's everything that happened across Sunday from an individual statistics perspective:
England 4-0 Andorra
In action: Jack Grealish
Match Statistics: Jack Grealish
- 28 Minutes Played
- 26 Touches
- 19 Accurate Passes
- 86% Passing Accuracy
- 2 Accurate Long Balls
Germany 6-0 Armenia
In action: İlkay Gündoğan
Match Statistics: İlkay Gündoğan
- 29 Minutes Played
- 53 Touches
- 41 Accurate Passes
- 95% Passing Accuracy
- 4 Key Passes
- 4 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Accurate Crosses
- 1 Accurate Long Ball
- 1 Successful Dribble
- 1 Tackle
Spain 4-0 Georgia
In action: Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri
Match Statistics: Ferran Torres
- 60 Minutes Played
- 1 Goal
- 47 Touches
- 20 Accurate Passes
- 74% Passing Accuracy
- 8 Ground Duels Won
- 5 Accurate Crosses
- 4 Successful Dribbles
- 2 Shots on Target
- 2 Accurate Long Balls
- 2 Aerial Duels Won
- 1 Key Pass
Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte
- 45 Minutes Played
- 81 Touches
- 76 Accurate Passes
- 97% Passing Accuracy
- 7 Accurate Long Balls
- 1 Clearance
- 1 Interception
Match Statistics: Rodri
- 90 Minutes Played
- 135 Touches
- 122 Accurate Passes
- 96% Passing Accuracy
- 9 Accurate Long Balls
- 2 Ground Duels Won
- 2 Aerial Duels Won
- 2 Tackles
- 1 Key Pass
