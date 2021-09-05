CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Torres Stars in Spain Victory, Grealish Cameo in England Win - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Five

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TXyeU_0bnUbxZD00

The domestic season has barely even got going, but we're back again to talk about international performances, and day two of the first break of the season provided plenty of drama and some stand-out moments.

In the second edition of our international round-ups, we'll be running you through events concerning England's 4-0 win over Andorra, Spain's 4-0 thrashing of Georgia and Germany's 6-0 drubbing of Armenia.

Here's everything that happened across Sunday from an individual statistics perspective:

England 4-0 Andorra

In action: Jack Grealish

Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

  • 28 Minutes Played
  • 26 Touches
  • 19 Accurate Passes
  • 86% Passing Accuracy
  • 2 Accurate Long Balls

Important Notes: N/A

Germany 6-0 Armenia

In action: İlkay Gündoğan

Match Statistics: İlkay Gündoğan

  • 29 Minutes Played
  • 53 Touches
  • 41 Accurate Passes
  • 95% Passing Accuracy
  • 4 Key Passes
  • 4 Ground Duels Won
  • 2 Accurate Crosses
  • 1 Accurate Long Ball
  • 1 Successful Dribble
  • 1 Tackle

Important Notes: N/A

Spain 4-0 Georgia

In action: Ferran Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri

Match Statistics: Ferran Torres

  • 60 Minutes Played
  • 1 Goal
  • 47 Touches
  • 20 Accurate Passes
  • 74% Passing Accuracy
  • 8 Ground Duels Won
  • 5 Accurate Crosses
  • 4 Successful Dribbles
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • 2 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Aerial Duels Won
  • 1 Key Pass

Match Statistics: Aymeric Laporte

  • 45 Minutes Played
  • 81 Touches
  • 76 Accurate Passes
  • 97% Passing Accuracy
  • 7 Accurate Long Balls
  • 1 Clearance
  • 1 Interception

Match Statistics: Rodri

  • 90 Minutes Played
  • 135 Touches
  • 122 Accurate Passes
  • 96% Passing Accuracy
  • 9 Accurate Long Balls
  • 2 Ground Duels Won
  • 2 Aerial Duels Won
  • 2 Tackles
  • 1 Key Pass

Important Notes: N/A

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
146
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Ferran Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Man City#Round Up#Rodri Match Statistics#Aerial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueBBC

Grealish your star man for City

Jack Grealish was your man of the match in our Player Rater, as Pep Guardiola's side swept aside Arsenal 5-0 at Etihad Stadium. A trademark teasing run from the 25-year-old set up Gabriel Jesus for an easy third goal just before half-time.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola delighted with 2-goal Torres

Manchester City boss Pep Guardioa was delighted with Ferran Torres for their 5-0 rout of Arsenal. The 21 year-old scored twice and made another as the champions beat Arsenal 5-0. He's now scored 15 goals in 40 matches for City and Pep believes he is only going to get better.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Grealish blasts reporter over 'arrogance' claim

Manchester City captain Jack Grealish is angry with the way his departure from Aston Villa has been portrayed. Grealish has taken exception to a reporter describing him as conducting his sit-down with ITV with a "real smugness and arrogance". They also added that it was "distasteful". But on social media,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Waddle: Man City blew Kane deal by signing Grealish first

Geordie hero Chris Waddle has questioned Manchester City's decision to sign Jack Grealish. Grealish left Aston Villa for City in a British record £100m move. Waddle said, "They shot themselves in the foot when they recruited him. They should not have done that. "I like Grealish, he is a very...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Ferran Torres shines as Man City thrash shambolic Arsenal

Eyes down, everybody, and have your daubers to hand. It's time for another round of Arsenal bingo. Who had diabolical defending with several different players at fault for the five goals conceded? What about insipid, over-complicated attacking play that produced only one shot at the opposition goal? Oh, and not forgetting the obligatory Granit Xhaka red card. Full house!Ten years to the day of their 8-2 thrashing on the other side of town, Arsenal returned to Manchester and demonstrated how little has changed over the decade since. Pep Guardiola swept his apprentice Mikel Arteta aside, with Manchester City running out...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Grealish: Being £100M man sounds...

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is happy to carry his £100m price-tag. In a season where he plays European club football for the first time and hopes to be a regular with his country, Grealish is thriving amid the pressure of a huge price-tag. "I think it sounds good," he...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Grealish: I need to match De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is eager to match the exploits of teammate Kevin de Bruyne. Grealish joined City this summer in a £100m move from Aston Villa. He told ITV: "I have had matches with City where I came off and felt that I could have done more. "I...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City perfect place for Grealish to develop - Keane

Roy Keane thinks Manchester City is the perfect place for Jack Grealish to develop. City paid £100m to sign Grealish from Aston Villa this past summer. Speaking ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary, Manchester United legend Keane said: "Unless the lad is brain dead, he'll become a lot better player, he'll become a team player, he's gone to a great team working for a great manager.

Comments / 0

Community Policy