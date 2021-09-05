Roberto Mancini laments Mario Balotelli's 'disappointing' downward spiral when he 'should be at his peak' after his old Manchester City striker lost the plot and PUNCHED Adana Demirspor team-mate
Roberto Mancini has lamented the 'disappointing' and dramatic career downward spiral of Mario Balotelli after his former player punched a team-mate. Sportsmail reported last month that the volatile Italian hit his Adana Demirspor team-mate, livid with being substituted. And Mancini told RAI Sport that it was a sad state of...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0