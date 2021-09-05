CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Gable Steveson was ‘scared as hell’ of Brock Lesnar in first meeting

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the world of heavyweight wrestling, Gable Steveson is the man right now. However, three years ago, he ran into another wrestling great and he was momentarily shook. Steveson is fresh off of a miraculous gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics and he has reportedly signed a deal with the WWE after that triumph made him one of the hottest free agents in combat sports. In the weeks following the Olympics, Steveson also made visits to the UFC, Bellator, and PFL events.

