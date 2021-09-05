CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Ramsdale 'has told friends he will replace Bernd Leno in goal for Arsenal's next game against Norwich' after 5-0 hammering at Man City' with boss Mikel Arteta 'viewing the the £30m keeper as the long-term No 1'

By Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Ramsdale believes he will replace Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno between the sticks for Saturday’s match against Norwich City. Ramsdale only completed his £30million move from Sheffield United to Arsenal three weeks ago. However, he believes Mikel Arteta will call on him after Leno conceded five goals against Manchester...

