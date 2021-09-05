Aaron Ramsdale 'has told friends he will replace Bernd Leno in goal for Arsenal's next game against Norwich' after 5-0 hammering at Man City' with boss Mikel Arteta 'viewing the the £30m keeper as the long-term No 1'

There was a lot of wishful thinking going on when Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta 20 months ago. The board believed they were getting the next Pep Guardiola, a man who would transform the team’s style of play and make them a competitive top-four prospect again. The Basque thought he was taking over an elite club. The gap between hope and reality is widening by the week.Arteta takes his side to the Etihad tomorrow to face his former boss Guardiola and Manchester City. Arsenal’s goalless, pointless start to the top-flight season has increased the pressure on the 39-year-old. The 6-0 Carabao...