A man drowned in the water in Saugatuck Dune State Park on Sept. 5, 2021.

Authorities report that the man, 30-year-old Ryan Harms, was in the water by himself for 15-20 minutes before being pulled to the beach.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted on the man but were unsuccessful.

Authorities believe the man was visiting from the Chicago area. His name is being withheld at the time being.