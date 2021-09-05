Morning mail: push for ‘tycoon tax’, Australia pressured over coal, Paralympics closes

Heretofore an honorable member of the free world, Australia has lurched into a bizarre and disturbing netherworld of bureaucratic oppression in the name of public health. At the start of the pandemic, Australia determined to squeeze out COVID-19 with lockdowns and travel restrictions, and as an island nation, had considerable success. It was the last of the G-20 countries to hit 1,000 total coronavirus deaths. But this created an unrealistic expectation that Australia could have COVID-zero as a goal for the duration and use targeted restrictions and surveillance (“circuit-breakers”) to maintain it.