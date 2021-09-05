CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Morning mail: push for ‘tycoon tax’, Australia pressured over coal, Paralympics closes

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. The national summit on women’s safety kicks off in Canberra today. The Greens pledged to push for a super profits tax in case of a hung parliament. Madison de Rozario took Australia’s 21st gold medal in the marathon on the closing day of the Tokyo Paralympics. And the author of the Satanic Verses, Salman Rushdie, shared his plans to publish his newest book on … Substack.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Luke Beveridge
Person
Salman Rushdie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympics#Guardian Australia#Un#Greens#Labor#Pbo#Un#Taliban#Afghans#Serbian#Orthodox#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthBoston Herald

Lowry: Australia exemplifies Western society gone mad

Heretofore an honorable member of the free world, Australia has lurched into a bizarre and disturbing netherworld of bureaucratic oppression in the name of public health. At the start of the pandemic, Australia determined to squeeze out COVID-19 with lockdowns and travel restrictions, and as an island nation, had considerable success. It was the last of the G-20 countries to hit 1,000 total coronavirus deaths. But this created an unrealistic expectation that Australia could have COVID-zero as a goal for the duration and use targeted restrictions and surveillance (“circuit-breakers”) to maintain it.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Australia’s move to share defence technology with US fans concerns over weapons’ ultimate use

Fears about Australian military technology ending up in the wrong hands have been reignited by moves to share more defence technology with the United States. Australia is aiming to become a top 10 exporter of defence goods. Critics have attacked a lack of transparency over what weapons Australia exports, and the possibility of those exports being used in civil wars and human rights abuses.
Chinadallassun.com

Australian Defence Minister draws parallels between China's

Canberra [Australia], September 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Peter Dutton has compared the rise of China to Nazi Germany in the 1930s saying that the world is "grappling with a regional environment far more complex and far less predictable than at any time since the Second World War," a media report said on Wednesday.
AfghanistanLaredo Morning Times

Indonesia, Australia urge Taliban to respect rights of women

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The foreign minister of Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, urged the Taliban on Thursday to respect the rights of women and not allow Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for extremist activities. Retno Marsudi made the comments after meeting with Australia’s foreign and defense...
Agriculturethebossmagazine.com

Australia defies UN climate scientists, stands by coal

UN has urged countries to phase out the use of coal by 2030 Australia is dedicated to coal. The world’s sixth largest country issued a rebuke on Monday to the... UN has urged countries to phase out the use of coal by 2030. Australia is dedicated to coal. The world’s...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Adani recruiting 280 roles for Australia's Carmichael coal mine

MELBOURNE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd's (ADEL.NS) Australian coal unit said on Thursday it has begun recruiting to fill 280 permanent operational positions for its controversial thermal coal mine in Queensland state. The Carmichael coal mine was a swing factor in Australia's 2019 election that helped deliver a...
IndustryThe Guardian

Australia’s pro-climate companies urged to lobby government more

Australian companies that say they support action to address the climate crisis do little to no lobbying of governments compared with vocal fossil fuel industries, a report has found. The analysis by InfluenceMap, a UK-based climate thinktank, found the growing support by companies for net zero emissions targets for 2050...
Energy IndustryCosmos

Australia’s coal must stay in the ground to hit Paris targets

To have half a chance of meeting the Paris Agreement targets, 90% of the world’s coal and 60% of its oil and gas must remain in the ground, according to new research. The modelling also suggests that Australia (along with the rest of the Pacific) must leave at least 95% of its coal, 40% of its oil and 35% of its gas unextracted.
RetailTime Out Global

Confirmed: vaccination passports will be introduced in NSW from October

Once 70 per cent of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated in NSW and the state begins to unlock, vaccination passports will be required to access venues like bars and eateries, the deputy premier John Barilaro has confirmed. The new technology is currently being prepared and a pilot program will be rolled out in early October to ensure that the platform is fully tested and operational by the time lockdown rules begin to ease in mid-to-late October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy