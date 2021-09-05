Morning mail: push for ‘tycoon tax’, Australia pressured over coal, Paralympics closes
Good morning. The national summit on women’s safety kicks off in Canberra today. The Greens pledged to push for a super profits tax in case of a hung parliament. Madison de Rozario took Australia’s 21st gold medal in the marathon on the closing day of the Tokyo Paralympics. And the author of the Satanic Verses, Salman Rushdie, shared his plans to publish his newest book on … Substack.www.theguardian.com
