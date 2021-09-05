Soldiers detain Guinea’s president, dissolve government

Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations, part of the Western-backed government that crumbled last month, on Thursday urged the world body to enforce sanctions on the Taliban whom he accused of possible war crimes.
Ghulam Isaczai, a US-educated former UN official who was part of ousted president Ashraf Ghani's cabinet, remains the representative of Afghanistan at the world body despite the victorious Taliban's announcement Tuesday of a government.
Addressing a Security Council session on his country, Isaczai urged nations not to recognize a Taliban government and to enforce existing UN sanctions on leaders named in the interim cabinet, including restrictions on their international travel.
Recent street protests -- dispersed by the Islamist fighters who have since banned demonstrations -- are "a strong message to the Taliban that Afghans of all backgrounds and creeds would not accept a totalitarian system imposed on them," Isaczai said.
