Soldiers detain Guinea’s president, dissolve government

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 4 days ago
CONAKRY, Guinea — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat. The country’s...

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

#Military Government#Guinean#West African#Army#Ecowas#U N#Conakry#The Associated Press#The Defense Ministry#Democratic
