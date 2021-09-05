CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Offense Struggling to Produce

By Sean McMenamin
 4 days ago
Over the past few games, the Philadelphia Union’s offense has failed to put balls into the back of the net and it has resulted in some disappointing losses. The Union have only scored three goals in their last four matches and were shutout in their most recent loss to the New England Revolution. In that stretch, Philadelphia has gone 1-2-1 and dropped to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with only eight wins this season.

