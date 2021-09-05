CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

"Shang-Chi & The Legends Of The Ten Rings" Earns Second Biggest Pandemic Opening

By Karlton Jahmal
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters on Thursday night across the nation. The Hollywood Reporter has written that the MCU film debut to great numbers for the pandemic, taking home $71.4 million in the domestic market with a global gross of $127.6 million. The only film with a higher debut is Marvel’s Black Widow, which brought in $80.3 million. Fast 9 opened with $70 million.

CelebritiesInside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Pictorial: U.K. Gala Screening of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

This evening in London, stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, Florian Munteanu and director Destin Daniel Cretton attended the U.K. Gala Screening of Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.” Also gracing the red carpet were special guests Sandra Oh, Anastasia Kingsnorth, Saffron Barker, Nicola Adams, and Malachi Kirby. In one of the highlights of the evening, the cast took to the stage to introduce the film.
MoviesHypebae

Five Reasons to See Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Anticipation for the latest release from Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is fueled not just by plot, but also by the cultural shift it represents. The titular character in the groundbreaking film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is physically and mentally tested as he must confront the past when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. He’s also the first AAPI hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This pivotal chapter in the MCU inspired each element of the movie, including music, set design and other influences seen throughout the film, which makes it even more of a not-to-be-missed release. Before the film hits theaters on September 3, HYPEBEAST rounded up the top five reasons to see Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MoviesCinema Blend

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Interviews with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and More!

The cast of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and writer/director Destin Daniel Cretton discuss the MCU’s latest epic origin story in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell. They reveal their go-to karaoke songs, chat about the potential for a Disney+ series, and so much more.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tim Roth Returns to Voice Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Following the arrival of the second Shang-Chi trailer, it took very little time for fans to note the appearance of a familiar but very unexpected Marvel villain. Along with Doctor Strange's Wong, the blink and you miss it clip featured none other than The Incredible Hulk' s Abomination, who has not been seen in the MCU since the very disjointed second movie of the Infinity Saga but has been confirmed to be one of the antagonists in the upcoming She-Hulk series.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Smashes Labor Day Weekend Records in Opening Frame

Defying what has historically been a slow end-of-summer frame at the box office, Disney/Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” smashed records over the Labor Day weekend by grossing an estimated $71.4 million over the three-day frame and a Disney-projected $83.5 million through Monday from 4,300 locations. That’s more than double the previous three and four-day records held by Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” remake, which grossed $26.4 million and $30.6 million over Labor Day weekend way back in 2007. Additionally, “Shang-Chi” boasts the third-highest three-day opening of all time in the month of September, behind only It and It: Chapter Two, which grossed $123.4 million and $91.06 million, respectively, in their debuts.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Shang-Chi’: Simu Liu Recalls Awkward Encounter With Fan Dressed As Iron Fist

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu recalled an awkward encounter he had with a fan cosplaying as Iron Fist. Simu Liu has been promoting his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and in much of his journey on the press circuit, he’s had the opportunity to meet with fans excited to see the first Asian-led superhero film in the MCU. As one could imagine, Marvel fans are quite passionate, but sometimes things can get awkward – especially if you decided to dress up as Iron Fist.
Movieskingfm.com

Why ’Iron Man 3’s Mandarin Is Actually Good

The arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gives us a new version of the iconic Marvel villain the Mandarin. In Shang-Chi, it’s an alias used by Tony Leung’s character, Wenwu, who is the leader of the Ten Rings. Of course, this is not the first Mandarin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was first introduced in Iron Man 3, where two different men adopt the title. The first, played by Ben Kingsley, looks and sounds vaguely like the character from the comics — but is later revealed to be an imposter, an actor who has been paid to act like a terrorist to further the goals of the “real” Mandarin, which turns out to be Guy Pearce’s character, Aldrich Killian.
MoviesInverse

'Shang-Chi’ star Meng’er Zhang reveals a dream Avengers crossover

You’d be forgiven for not recognizing Meng’er Zhang. Of all the faces packing the frames of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, including Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang is one of the least familiar. That’s because Shang-Chi marks the first time this 40-year-old Chinese...
Movieskiowacountypress.net

Movie Review - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Last month, Disney CEO Bob Chapek controversially referred to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as "an interesting experiment." He was purportedly referring to the decision to release the film exclusively to theaters (as opposed to a simultaneous theatrical/streaming release), but some took the comment as dismissively referring to releasing a film with a predominantly Asian cast. I see it as an experiment on another front: trying to take advantage of the historically tricky Labor Day weekend. I don't know if it's because kids across the country are back to school or the transition out of summer blockbuster season, but Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the worst box office weekends of the year - not the worst holiday weekend, the worst weekend, period. Fortunately, even if the film is an "experiment," the experiment has paid off on all fronts. The film opened to $71 million, proving that the film could succeed without streaming, an Asian cast can carry a movie, and by nearly doubling the previous record, blockbuster openings are possible on Labor Day weekend. It helps that film itself is an above-average MCU entry that deserves its success.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Shang-Chi’ a Marvel-ous new movie

BAXTER — “Who are you?” Katy asks of her best friend, Shang-Chi. That’s a question many moviegoers may be asking as they flocked to see “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a new superhero movie from Marvel Studios. The new release playing at the Lakes 12 Theatre in...
MoviesCollider

A Major 'Black Widow' Easter Egg in 'Shang-Chi' Is Revealed in a Newly Released Clip

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a special connection with Black Widow hidden in plain sight, as the easter-egg is already available in a clip. The clip shows a scene from Shang-Chi where the titular hero (Simu Liu) visits an illegal superpowered fight club, where he witnesses a duel between a Black Widow character and a villain inspired by Iron Man 3.
MoviesCollider

'Shang-Chi' Actress Meng'er Zhang Reveals She Accidentally Punched Simu Liu in the Face During Their First Fight Scene

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with Meng'er Zhang about making the newest MCU movie. As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Sets Sights on ‘Ant-Man’ Crossover

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings crushed the Labor Day Weekend Box Office. Fans and critics are in love with the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, Marvel fans are looking everywhere for when their new favorite characters could show up again soon. Luckily, one actor knows which Avenger she wants to meet next.
MoviesMichigan Daily

Filial piety, kung fu and Marvel’s most compelling supervillain come together in ‘Shang-Chi’

It might be a little bit of an understatement to say that Marvel Studios is on a roll these days — when is it not? — but the sheer volume of content the franchise has put out in 2021 is impossible not to notice. Starting with the premiere of “WandaVision” in January and set to culminate with the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in mid-December, no less than ten new installments will have been added to the Marvel saga across film and television by the end of this year. Squarely in the middle of it all is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the studio’s first introductory standalone movie since “Captain Marvel” and easily one of its best.

