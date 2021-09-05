CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweet Relief! The Best Sneakers for Nurses and Other Healthcare Workers Who Stand on Their Feet All Day!

By Michelle Parkerton
So when you are on your feet all day—dashing back and forth between patient rooms, running into the operating room, or standing for hours during surgery—it is super important that you have comfortable, supportive shoes. The proper footwear will not only protect a nurse’s foot from fluid spills and slippery hospital floors, but also keep their ankles, knees, hips, and back properly aligned during all those long hours on their feet.

