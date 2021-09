Almost all of New York state is seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19, and the highest case rates are in Upstate New York. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 59 of the state’s 62 counties are now in the red zone, or areas showing “high” spread of Covid. The other three counties — Columbia County, Wyoming County, and Yates County — are seeing “substantial” (orange areas on map above) spread.